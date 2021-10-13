CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, ME

GFFC welcomes new steering committee members

By IrregStaff
 6 days ago

FARMINGTON — The Greater Franklin Food Council recently announced the addition of three new members to its Steering Committee. Amanda Adams is an Accountant and lives in Farmington with her wife, Mary. She was born and raised in Mobile, Ala., Adams moved to Maine in 2014. She is in the process of completing her post-Baccalaureate degree in Accounting through the University of Maine in Augusta. She serves as the GFFC's Treasurer.

