EDC Vegas Map Reveals Changes for 2021

Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas is right around the corner, and we could not be more excited. I’m sure most of you at home feel the same, as wait to reunite under the electric sky has been literally been a long time coming. For those who have attended EDCLV in the past, I’m sure you would agree that the lead-up to the weekend’s activities may be just as fun as the festival itself. In addition to this, EDC Weekend typically doesn’t just involve EDC. I say this as nearly every hotel/casino/club in Vegas opens its doors to the legions of ravers. One such hotel doing this is the Virgin Hotel Las Vegas via their very own, Élia Beach Club. If you’ve yet to make plans, I highly recommend checking out their star-studded, EDC weekend lineup.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO