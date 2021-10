Global Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Merkle. If you’ve been reading lately about the “future of work” concept, it has probably been in the context of human resources or operations. Many have focused on the logistics of working from home, the recruiting process for building a remote workforce or the technology required to provide digital shopping experiences. Typically, marketing hasn’t been as heavily involved in the future-of-work discussion because the discussion has been more about conveying logistics and less about driving results or addressing culture. But if the Covid-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that the conversation around the future of work should encompass the whole organization, including all decision makers across the entire C-suite. And perhaps the most important newcomer to this conversation is the CMO, whose remit has strengthened during the pandemic with the greater responsibility of leading the organization through adversity and helping to transform it into a post-Covid-19 workplace.

