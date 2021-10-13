Mary Ruth Potjer

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleMary Ruth Potjer of Jenison, Michigan was received by her Lord and Saviour on October 11, 2021, at 78 years old. She was born on December 6, 1942, to Peter & Dorothy Decker of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Mary attended Grand Rapids Christian High and graduated in 1960. On June 17, 1964, she married Carl Wayne Potjer. She loved God, her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren dearly and gave herself to serving them. She had a big heart for everyone she met and will always be remembered for her joyful laugh and ready smile. She is survived by her husband Carl, sister-in-law Marilyn (Prof. Robert) Decker, sister Dori & Ken Hoksbergen, and brother Jim & Nancy Decker; in-laws Eleanor & Wilbur Tyson, Pat (John) Potjer, Tom & Emily Potjer, Carol & Dick Waldner; and four sons and their children: Mike & Teresa Potjer, Annika, Zachary, Cassandra, and Naomi; Steve & Beth Potjer, Lauren & Zachary Feenstra, Brad & Jenna Potjer, Austin & Lisa Potjer, Brooke, Charles, and Luke; Jeff & Sara Potjer, Heidi & Matt DeVries, Colleen, Caleb, Adam, and Laci; and Russ & Lisa Potjer, Isabella, Carter, Addison, and Calvin, and nine great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her brother Professor Robert Decker, her in-laws John & Linda Potjer, and four grandchildren Angela, Rochelle, Peter and Charity Potjer (Mike & Teresa Potjer).

