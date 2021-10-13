CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

GA Dept of Ed: Georgia students again increase score, beat national average on ACT

Cover picture for the articleFor the fifth year in a row, Georgia students beat the national average on the ACT, with the state’s average score increasing even as the national average dropped. Georgia’s class of 2021 recorded an average composite score of 22.6, compared to the national average of 20.3. Georgia students’ average score increased – from 21.7 in 2020 – while the national average fell slightly, from 20.6 in 2020.

