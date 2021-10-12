In Memoriam of The Honorable Jorge A. Solis ’73 who led esteemed career as judge and lawyer in Texas
(Abilene, Texas – October 12, 2021) The Honorable Jorge A. Solis, a McMurry University trustee and distinguished McMurry University alumnus, passed away Friday, October 8, 2021. As a member of the McMurry University Board of Trustees since 2020, Judge Solis provided wise counsel and contributed to the advancement of McMurry’s mission of positively impacting the lives and attitudes of incoming students by providing them opportunities to grow and learn in a vibrant, supportive and healthy environment.news.mcm.edu
