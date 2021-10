Final Fantasy XIV takes players plenty of places. Its lore is constantly growing. We’re constantly redefining what the Warrior of Light and their allies will be capable of in the MMORPG. FFXIV Endwalker seems like it will continue that trend. I was able to spend over six hours with an in-development, not final version of this expansion. While the things I saw, skills I used, and encounters I had could change in the final release, what I saw seemed promising. My time spent as a FFXIV male Viera Reaper, especially exploring the Tower of Zot to face the Magus sisters, during the Endwalker preview event was exhilarating.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO