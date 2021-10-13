CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Pasco County’s Strategic Plan Outlines Goals for 2022-25

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
PASCO COUNTY, FL. – The Pasco Board of County Commissioners (BCC) has released the Pasco County 2022-2025 Strategic Plan.

The plan, developed over the past 18 months with input from both internal and external customers, will guide Pasco County Government’s actions and activities over the next four years as we work toward becoming Florida’s Premier County.

We appreciate the tremendous input from our community, which helped steer the focus and direction of our Strategic Plan,” said Pasco Commission Chairman Ron Oakley. “Pasco is dedicated to exceptional customer service, and this Plan keeps us focused on that, detailing ‘how’ we serve our community to create a better future.”

Four focus areas frame the work we do. Each is supported by Strategic Goals, accomplished through comprehensive strategies, detailed action plans, and targeted initiatives:

  • CREATE a Thriving Community
  • Address flooding, infrastructure & transportation systems, utilities and sustainable development
  • ENHANCE Quality of Life
  • Improve public safety, resiliency, self-sufficiency, social opportunities and conservation efforts
  • STIMULATE Economic Growth
  • Ensure fiscal responsibility, attract & grow businesses, simplify building processes and foster professional relationships
  • IMPROVE Organizational Performance
  • Optimize service delivery through continuous improvement and a focus on people, purpose & performance

Pasco County hosted a series of community meetings to gather input for the Strategic Plan. To see the 2022-2025 Strategic Plan or to request a hard copy, please visit: bit.ly/PascoStrategicPlan.

The Free Press - TFP

Hillsborough County Extends Local State Of Emergency Through Oct. 21

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL. – Hillsborough County’s state of local emergency enacted in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic is extended for another seven-day period. Today, Hillsborough County Administrator Bonnie Wise signed an extension of the declaration under authority authorized by the County’s Emergency Management Ordinance and the Board of County...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Canceled: Controversial School Board Member In Loudoun County Resigned, Parents Hope Their Criticism Is Working

The ongoing parents’ revolt against left-wing local school board members has claimed a casualty. A school board member in Loudoun County, Virginia, which has emerged as Ground Zero in the current schoolhouse brawls of the culture war, announced Friday that she would resign after complaints by upset parents. “Please accept...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Education Commissioner Urges Biden Admin To Quit Illegally Meddling In State COVID Policies For Schools

Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran on Wednesday ripped the Biden administration for unlawfully meddling in the state’s education policy for mask mandates. Corcoran maintained in a letter that the U.S. Department of Education, in the typical tyrannical, ham-handed style the administration is known for, had overstepped its boundary by funneling money to local school officials who implement COVID-related masking policies for children.
EDUCATION
The Free Press - TFP

Experts Slam Biden’s Plan To Build Government-Funded Wind Farms

Energy experts criticized President Joe Biden’s plan to prioritize wind farms, arguing wind power is costly, inefficient and indirectly produces greenhouse gas emissions. Wind energy, like solar, is often unreliable since it is intermittent, or highly dependent on nature and out of the control of suppliers, according to the experts. Higher reliance on wind to produce even a fraction of a nation’s energy supply, therefore, cou ld lead to higher prices depending on the weather.
POTUS
The Free Press - TFP

‘Higher Bills For American Families’: House Republicans Demand Answers From Biden Administration On Energy Crisis

Republicans on the House Energy and Commerce Committee urged the Biden administration to lay out its plans for tackling the looming energy crisis. The representatives noted that the federal government was responsible for protecting U.S. energy security and ensuring Americans have access to affordable energy, in a letter Thursday addressed to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. They added that energy prices are directly tied to particular sectors of the economy and could further push inflation higher.
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

‘Americans Are Hurting’: 19 States Urge Congress To Reject Policies That Would Cause Higher Energy Prices

A 19-state coalition urged Congress to reject a proposed methane fee that would punish producers as energy prices continue to surge. The legislation would cost consumers $14.4 billion and could jeopardize up to 155,000 jobs, the states led by West Virginia wrote in a letter to Senate leaders Thursday, citing a study from the American Petroleum Institute. It was first introduced in the Methane Emissions Reduction Act — unveiled by Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse in March — which proposed to charge oil and gas suppliers $1,800 per metric ton of methane emitted beyond a certain threshold.
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Admin Now Says It Will Get Around To Flying Americans Out Of Afghanistan By The End Of The Year

State Department evacuation flights out of Afghanistan will resume by the end of the year, a senior State Department official told The Wall Street Journal. The operation to retrieve U.S. citizens and Afghan allies left behind will require coordination with the Taliban and other governments, the official told The Wall Street Journal. Kabul’s international airport remains closed to regular passenger travel since the U.S. ended its first evacuation attempt on Aug. 31.
U.S. POLITICS
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Republicans Want AG Garland To Explain Why He’s Sending Feds To Local School Board Meetings

Most of Florida’s GOP congressional delegation have demanded that U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland explain why federal law enforcement officials must police local school board meetings. In a letter to the Democratic attorney general, the Republican lawmakers note that this is the latest example of President Joe Biden’s “disturbing” trend...
EDUCATION
