Pasco County’s Strategic Plan Outlines Goals for 2022-25

PASCO COUNTY, FL. – The Pasco Board of County Commissioners (BCC) has released the Pasco County 2022-2025 Strategic Plan.

The plan, developed over the past 18 months with input from both internal and external customers, will guide Pasco County Government’s actions and activities over the next four years as we work toward becoming Florida’s Premier County.

We appreciate the tremendous input from our community, which helped steer the focus and direction of our Strategic Plan,” said Pasco Commission Chairman Ron Oakley. “Pasco is dedicated to exceptional customer service, and this Plan keeps us focused on that, detailing ‘how’ we serve our community to create a better future.”

Four focus areas frame the work we do. Each is supported by Strategic Goals, accomplished through comprehensive strategies, detailed action plans, and targeted initiatives:

CREATE a Thriving Community

Address flooding, infrastructure & transportation systems, utilities and sustainable development

ENHANCE Quality of Life

Improve public safety, resiliency, self-sufficiency, social opportunities and conservation efforts

STIMULATE Economic Growth

Ensure fiscal responsibility, attract & grow businesses, simplify building processes and foster professional relationships

IMPROVE Organizational Performance

Optimize service delivery through continuous improvement and a focus on people, purpose & performance

Pasco County hosted a series of community meetings to gather input for the Strategic Plan. To see the 2022-2025 Strategic Plan or to request a hard copy, please visit: bit.ly/PascoStrategicPlan.

Florida Man With Half Gallon Of Captain Morgan And Swords Sets Fire In Road, Floods Police Station

Study: Florida Gov. DeSantis Ended Biden’s COVID Handouts, And “Kicked The Economy Into Overdrive”

High School Student Arrested For Refusing To Wear A Mask At School

Florida Mom Calls For ‘Mass Exodus’ From Public Schools To Fight Indoctrination

‘My Agent Called’: Viral Kamala Harris Space Video Featured Child Actors

Biden Climate Pact Hobbles US Manufacturing And Agriculture But Gives China, India, Russia A Pass

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon