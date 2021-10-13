CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

Taliban Takeover Of Afghanistan Is Inspiring Americans Online, FBI Says

By Jacqueline Feldscher
GovExec.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FBI is seeing evidence of Americans being inspired to potential violence by the Taliban’s recent victory, an agency official said Tuesday. Charles Spencer, the assistant director of the FBI’s international operations division, said he is seeing more chatter online and on social media from Americans who have not traveled to the Middle East, yet are influenced by the rapid seizure of Afghanistan over the summer.

www.govexec.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Taliban Takeover

The Taliban take over Afghanistan, and the threat of ISIS and Al Qaeda intensifies. On the ground, reporter Najibullah Quraishi investigates uncertainty and fear among the Afghan people and revisits the lead-up to the U.S. defeat and the Taliban’s return.
AFGHANISTAN
Birmingham Star

Terrorism flourishing under Taliban's Afghanistan, says expert

New York [US], October 4 (ANI): The recent bombing of the Eid Gah Mosque in Kabul, has awakened the world to the prospects of Afghanistan once more becoming a safe haven that can be used by terrorist groups to launch deadly attacks against the West. At least 12 people have...
AFGHANISTAN
abc12.com

Taliban says blast in Afghanistan’s Kabul kills several civilians

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN (AP) - A Taliban spokesman says a bomb has exploded in a mosque entrance in the Afghan capital leaving a “number of civilians dead.”. The bomb Sunday targeted the Eidgah Mosque in Kabul where a memorial service was happening for the mother of Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid. No...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
BBC

Obituary: Colin Powell

Colin Powell came from a humble background to become the first African-American US secretary of state. A highly decorated army officer, he saw service in Vietnam, an experience that later helped define his own military and political strategies. He became a trusted military adviser to a number of leading US...
POLITICS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Banned From Here, Starting Nov. 28

Over the last few months, many U.S. officials have decided to mandate COVID vaccinations as a new way to prevent the spread of COVID after cases skyrocketed again amid the Delta variant surge. President Joe Biden took it a step further by ordering certain employers to issue vaccination mandates before the end of the year. As a result, hundreds of airline employees have faced termination and thousands of health care workers have already been let go. Now, a new round of unvaccinated individuals may soon find themselves out of a job.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Fbi#Isil#Americans#Islamic#The Islamic State#Al Qaeda
The Independent

Brian Laundrie - update: Friend claims Gabby Petito’s fiancé might have resources to leave US illegally

As the search for Brian Laundrie enters its 30th day, a long-time friend has said that it is possible that he had the resources to leave the US illegally.The friend, who knew Mr Laundrie from a young age, told The Sun that Brian was a good planner who could execute his plans precisely.“I think he’d be able to put the resources together to get out of the country, either illegally or under some sort of fake identification,” the friend said.Meanwhile, North Port Police reported that they found no new evidence of Mr Laundrie’s location in the Carlton Reserve on Friday....
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

As the killers who terrorised their families face execution, relatives disagree on whether that adds up to justice

By the time Dylann Roof went on trial, Reverend Sharon Risher was already starting to have her doubts about the death penalty.In 2015, Roof, an avowed white supremacist, shot and killed nine people at a historic Black church in Charleston, South Carolina, after they had welcomed him into their Bible study session. The dead included Reverend Risher’s mother, Ethel Lance, and her cousins Susie and Tywanza Sanders, as well as a number of dear friends. Tywanza, at 26 the youngest victim, died trying to shield Susie, the oldest at 87, from Roof’s gun.He had tried to reason with Roof, according...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Military News Editor

Moscow: "U.S. warship entered territorial waters in the Sea of Japan during Russian-Chinese naval drills"

The U.S. Navy has rejected claims that they tried to enter "Russian territorial waters in the Sea of Japan during Russian-Chinese naval drills on October 15th." "The Russian Defense Ministry's claim about the interaction between our two Navy ships is false," stated U.S. Navy's Pacific Fleet headquarters in a statement. "U.S. destroyer, the USS Chafee, was conducting routine operations in international water in the Sea of Japan on October 15 when a Russian Udaloy-class destroyer came within about 60 meters of it."
WOWK 13 News

Gang with past abductions blamed for kidnapping Ohio missionaries

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A gang blamed for kidnapping five priests and two nuns earlier this year in Haiti is now accused of kidnapping 17 missionaries from a Millersburg, Ohio-based organization, including a 2-year-old, police said Sunday. The 400 Mawozo gang kidnapped the group — which also included some elderly people — in Ganthier, a […]
OHIO STATE
Fox News

Gowdy: Republicans must put 'differences and ambitions aside,' let American people restore balance in midterms

The American people seek to have a better country, not a different one, "Sunday Night in America" host Trey Gowdy said on his show over the weekend. The former South Carolina congressman urged congressional Republicans to "put their differences and ambitions aside long enough to let history and the American people restore balance" in his opening monologue Sunday as the country looks ahead to the 2022 midterm elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Under Taliban, Kabul's drug addicts forced into withdrawal

With shaved heads, oversized tunics and the terrified gaze of the hunted, the drug addicts rounded up by the Taliban brace for 45 days of painful withdrawal. There is little methadone available to help wean the opium and heroin addicts, and nothing to remove the withdrawal pains for those being weaned off of meth, doctors say.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

Trump wanted to slash the federal government. But federal agencies are doing just fine.

Editor’s note: This article is part of a series on current challenges facing the federal bureaucracy from “Rethinking Our Democracy.” A joint initiative by the Center for Effective Government (@UChicagoCEG) at the University of Chicago and Protect Democracy (@protctdemocracy), “Rethinking our Democracy” produces written series on key areas of institutional and democratic reform. All other articles can be found here.
POTUS
The Intercept

A Florida Anarchist Will Spend Years in Prison for Online Posts Prompted by Jan. 6 Riot

On Tuesday, a Florida judge sentenced Daniel Baker, an anti-fascist activist, to 44 months in federal prison for social media posts that called for armed defense against possible far-right attacks on the state’s Capitol in the wake of the January 6 riots. Baker, a 34-year-old yoga teacher and emergency medical technician trainee, had no previous criminal convictions and has already been held for 10 months of harsh pretrial detention, including seven months in solitary confinement. He never brought a weapon near a government building; he amassed no armed anti-fascist forces; he made no threats on a single individual.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Sacramento

‘I Saw The Suffering In People’s Faces: Sacramento Man Finds Strollers For War-Torn Refugees

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One man has made it his mission to find, and refurbish, strollers and other necessities for families fleeing war-torn Afghanistan and coming to Sacramento. Now, the need is greater than ever. Jon Ursino is on a mission to make sure Afghanistan families coming to Sacramento have the extra help they need. “I saw the suffering in people’s faces,” said Ursino. He and his wife started this work in 2015, when they recognized just how many Iraq and Afghanistan war-torn families were arriving in Sacramento as their safe haven. “We saw the anxiety, the PTSD, and the effects of war on people’s...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy