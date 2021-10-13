CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
INSIDER SAYS TARASENKO'S FEELINGS HAVEN'T CHANGED DESPITE PLAYER AND TEAM SAYING 'THE RIGHT THINGS'

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll seems to be going well between the St. Louis Blues and star player Vladimir Tarasenko after what appeared to be a recent spat between the two parties. Last season, Tarasenko demanded a trade out of St. Louis, seemingly unhappy with his role on the team. A trade did not materialize over the summer and Tarasenko recently said the whole thing has been put behind him. Meanwhile GM Doug Armstrong and captain Ryan O'Reilly said Tarasenko was welcome back this season despite his request. According to one Insider, while the sentiments are nice, Tarasenko's desire to get out of St. Louis remains.

