Chula Vista, CA

Teen shot at Chula Vista park

By City News Service
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) – Police are searching for a gunman who shot an 18-year-old in Chula Vista.

Officers found Adrian Gonzalez with apparent gunshot wounds to his left arm and chest at SDG&E Park, 1450 Hilltop Dr., Monday after reports of a shooting, according to a news release from the Chula Vista Police Department.

Sgt. L Brown said a large group, including the victim, “gathered in the park for a fight.” During the altercation, an unknown suspect shot the victim and then ran away, Brown said.

Gonzalez was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The investigation continues and police say the shooter is believed to be a man between the ages of 16 to 20. No other information was released.

Anyone with information can contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

