The Boys Soccer Team traveled to Mt. Vernon on Wednesday night to play in Sectional 12 action. The Golden Bears started slow allowing Mt. Vernon to score within the first 30 seconds of the game to take a 1-0 lead. Shelbyville battled back to tie the game at one apiece on a Christian Haas goal late in the first half. The game went back and forth until Mt. Vernon scored on a header with just over nine minutes remaining in the contest. Shelbyville pushed the pace with many opportunities to tie the game, but couldn’t find the back of the net. The boys end the season at 8-9 and appreciate all the hard work the seniors have put in.

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO