Transaction Strengthens Canopy Growth's U.S. Ecosystem and Increases U.S. Cannabis Market Exposure Upon Federal Permissibility. SMITHS FALLS, ON and BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or "the Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) and Mountain High Products, LLC, Wana Wellness, LLC and The Cima Group, LLC (collectively, "Wana" and each, a "Wana Entity") are pleased to announce that they have entered into definitive agreements (the "Agreements") providing Canopy Growth with the right, upon federal permissibility of THC in the U.S., to acquire 100% of the outstanding membership interests of Wana, the #1 cannabis edibles brand in North America by market share.

