Restaurant365 Appoints Two New Executives

fsrmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Restaurant365, a leading all-in-one restaurant management platform, continues the path of transforming how restaurants operate by naming William (Will) Emmons as Chief Sales Officer and Katherine (Katie) Fairchild as Senior Vice President of Marketing, both reporting to Co-Founder and CEO Tony Smith. "The restaurant industry is experiencing a resurgence, which...

www.fsrmagazine.com

BevNET.com

Upcycled Foods Company Take Two Appoints New Head of Marketing

PORTLAND, ORE — Take Two, an upcycled foods company creating second chances for food, people and the planet, is thrilled to announce the hire of Holly Hurley Feather as Head of Marketing. Most recently, Holly consulted for the Sonicare Brand at Philips, where she led the rebrand of the Protective Clean line and the launch of Philips One.
BUSINESS
travelmole.com

Regent Seven Seas appoints new UK business development executive

Luxury cruise line Regent Seven Seas has strengthened its UK team with the appointment of new Business Development Executive, Roxanne Howard. She joins Regent Seven Seas Cruises with 20 years' experience in the travel industry, and will focus on developing existing relationships with travel partners and growing new partnerships across the UK.
ECONOMY
insurancebusinessmag.com

USAA appoints three senior leaders to executive council

USAA has announced the appointment of three senior leaders – Brandon Carter, president of USAA Life Insurance Company; Gilbert Gitiche, executive vice president and chief audit executive; and Ameesh Vakharia, executive vice president and chief strategy and brand officer – to the USAA executive council, reporting to USAA President and CEO Wane Peacock.
BUSINESS
grocerydive.com

Freshly appoints former Amazon executive as CEO

Freshly has appointed Anna Fabrega, a former Amazon executive who joined the meal subscription service's leadership team in January, as CEO, effective immediately, according to a Tuesday press release. Fabrega is assuming leadership of Freshly from co-founder Mike Wystrach, who has headed the company since its inception in 2012. Wystrach...
BUSINESS
golfbusinessnews.com

St Andrews Links Trust appoint new Chief Executive

St Andrews Links Trust has appointed Neil Coulson as its new chief executive. Coulson, who is currently Vice President of Reignwood Investment UK and general manager at Wentworth Club, will take up his new position at the Home of Golf in December. A member of the PGA, Coulson started his...
GOLF
just-auto.com

Cosworth strengthens executive management team with COO appointment

Cosworth has appointed digital and business transformation specialist Stephen Dyke into the newly created role of Chief Operations Officer (COO) to support the company’s growth within the transportation technology sector. Dyke joins Cosworth from engineering firm Ricardo, where he spent two years as Managing Director, leading the company’s automotive and...
BUSINESS
shop-eat-surf.com

New Roles for Industry Executives

Several industry executives have taken on new roles in the industry of late. Shane Wallace is the new Vice President of Sales at Dakine Equipment, the licensee for the Dakine brand. Previously, he worked at Fox Racing, Reyn Spooner and Reef. He is well known in the industry from his time at important core account Active Ride Shop, which his family owned.
BUSINESS
thefabricator.com

Airgas announces appointments to executive team

Airgas, an Air Liquide company and supplier of industrial gases, welding technologies, and safety products, has announced appointments to its executive team. Marcelo Fioranelli has been named CEO. He has nearly 30 years of experience in the industrial gas industry in Brazil, China, and the U.S., with specialization in strategy, general management, and business development.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Zmags Appoints Jeffrey Lortz as Chief Executive Officer

Enterprise Software and SAAS industry veteran joins leading digital experience solution to drive next stage of growth. Zmags, whose Creator platform is transforming how customers experience digital commerce everywhere, today announces that Jeffrey Lortz has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Lortz joins after having served in senior executive roles in Private Equity backed SaaS companies including Tomia, a Vista Equity Partner portfolio company as Chief Operating Officer. He will assume day-to-day leadership as well as guide the company’s long-term strategic growth initiatives. David Powell will continue to serve as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer.
BUSINESS
lawnandlandscape.com

Gewert to be appointed to STIHL Executive Board

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Sarah Gewert is set to become the new Executive Board member for marketing and sales at the STIHL Group. Gewert will take over from Norbert Pick, who will retire when his Executive Board contract expires on Dec. 31, 2022. “We are delighted that we have been...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

IMAGINE Supports Transformation Efforts with Appointment of Skilled Executive Leaders

The IMAGINE Group (“IMAGINE” or “the Company”), a leading provider of visual communications announced a series of appointments across its Executive Leadership Team to build upon its business transformation efforts and position the Company for long-term growth. All appointments will report to Chief Executive Officer Chris Cavanaugh, and are effective as of September 30, 2021.
BUSINESS
sgbonline.com

Kathmandu Appoints New Director

Kathmandu Holdings Limited announced the appointment of Abigail Foote as a director of the company. Foote is a veteran director with over 12 years’ governance experience, including publicly listed and Crown companies. With qualifications in law and accounting, Foote’s career has covered both disciplines, focusing on corporate finance, treasury and commercial transactions and currently serves on the boards of Z Energy Limited, Sanford Limited and Freightways Limited.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Toymaker Spin Master creates venture arm

Spin Master Corp. announced the creation of a venture arm, Spin Master Ventures, that will make minority investments in the company's three core areas: toys, entertainment and digital games. The company will start by allocating $100 million to the venture group and focus on North America and Europe initially. The company has already made an investment in Nørdlight, a Stockholm-based mobile games company with more than 50 years of experience, and Hoot Reading, and online live tutoring service. "Spin Master Ventures will establish us as the partner of choice for entrepreneurs looking for capital to start and grow a business in the kids' space and will complement our acquisition strategy as well as bolster our product development pipeline," said Ronnen Harary, Spin Master co-founder and board chair, in a statement. Spin Master stock has gained 45.3% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index is up 19.5% for the period.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Apple Unleashed Mac Announcements Could Sustain Tech Giant Into 2022

Angelo Zino, a senior equity analyst at CFRA Research, joined Cheddar to talk about whether or not Apple’s new line of products is enough to continue driving up demand for goods from the tech giant. He noted that some features Apple is rolling out is “a major overhaul of the Mac product line.” Apple is reintroducing HDMI ports on Macs and iMacs, headphone jacks, and SD card readers, which Zino said is a selling point for customers. "At least on the PC side of things, I think some of these new announcements will allow them to sustain some of those elevated levels as well as maybe continue to take some market share in the coming quarters," Zino said.
TECHNOLOGY
Sourcing Journal

Swisstex Direct: A World Leader in Sustainable Knit Fabric Dyeing and Finishing

As one of the world’s most technologically advanced dyeing and ﬁnishing operations, Swisstex Direct offers a one-stop solution with competitive pricing, superb quality and responsive customer service. Their expertise in knit fabrics extends to meticulous product development for the apparel and medical fabric industries. And Swisstex Direct is always ready to meet marketplace demands by creating original designs through research and anticipating color, construction and content trends. Swisstex Direct is wholly committed to protecting the planet for future generations by implementing new ways to reduce the environmental footprint of its operations. As a Bluesign System partner, it ensures its facilities meet industry...
APPAREL
fsrmagazine.com

Legal Sea Foods Strikes Balance Between Legacy and Innovation

Legal Sea Foods, a restaurant that traces its history 70 years ago to a fish market in Cambridge, Massachusetts, entered a new era in December 2020. PPX Hospitality Brands, parent of Smith & Wollensky steakhouses and Strega Italiano, acquired the legacy chain and its quality control center for an undisclosed amount from Roger Berkowitz, son of Legal founder George Berkowitz.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Crocs appoints Victoria’s Secret Veteran as Chief Product and Merchandising Officer + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Oct. 18, 2021: Crocs Inc. has tapped Lori Foglia as its SVP and chief product and merchandising officer. Foglia previously worked at Victoria’s Secret and L Brands, where she oversaw product commercialization for stores and the digital business. Foglia also served roles at Aerie by American Eagle Outfitters, Limited Brands, and Bloomingdales. In her new role, she will report to Crocs’ brand president Michelle Poole.  Oct. 15, 2021: Richard Sullivan has a...
BUSINESS

