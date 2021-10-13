CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Apple Could Reportedly Be Forced to Reduce iPhone 13 Production

By Anuz Thapa
Street.Com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn July, Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report CEO Tim Cook said that the ongoing chip shortage could impact sales. Fast forward to October, it seems to be really happening as the company is reportedly slashing the production of its new iPhone. Bloomberg reported that Apple (AAPL) -...

Jhon Adil

Elon Musk changes the destiny of Shiba Inu within 24 Hours

All have changed within 24 hours by a single Tweet of Elon Musk. The Shiba Inu has risen by 45.63% to $000.00001588 in the last 24 hours. The spectacular coin rally came as Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted on social media about the “Dogecoin killer” cryptocurrency. As a result, Shiba Inu is now the 33rd largest cryptocurrency in the world, with a market cap of $6.42 billion.
TheStreet

Cramer's Mad Money Recap: J&J, Netflix, Nvidia, Tesla

It's finally time to get bullish, because the cavalry is finally here. Those were Jim Cramer thoughts for his Mad Money viewers Friday after a two-day rally that seems to have finally broken the gloom on Wall Street. It's time to get constructive, Cramer said, because there's another gauntlet of earnings ahead.
Elon Musk
Tim Cook
Slash
MarketWatch

Ford stock gains after China sales report, with Q3 down but year-to-date sales up

Shares of Ford Motor Co. edged up 0.4% in premarket trading Friday, after the automaker reported overnight third-quarter China vehicle sales that fell from a year ago, amid continued challenges resulting from the semiconductor shortage, but outperformed its U.S. vehicle sales performance by a wide margin. The company said it sold 150,100 vehicles in Greater China during the quarter, down 8.7% from a year ago, while Lincoln brand passenger vehicle sales increased 24%. The year-to-date total has reached 457,000 vehicles, up 11% from the year-ago period. That compares with a 25.8% decline in third-quarter U.S. vehicles sales, with Lincoln-brands sales down 35.8%, according to a MarketWatch analysis of monthly data, and a 7.0% drop in year-to-date sales through September. Ford's stock has soared 75.8% year to date through Thursday, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have rallied 38.5% and the S&P 500 has advanced 16.8%.
Cult of Mac

Apple swallows iPhone 13 Pro’s higher production cost

About 60% of the price of an iPhone 13 Pro goes into producing it, according to a analysts’ estimate. That figure comes from examining the cost of each component in Apple’s new high-end smartphone. It’s much more than Apple used have to pay. And note that the rest of the...
Phone Arena

Apple, why is the OLED iPhone 13 still missing always-on display?

If there's one feature we should expect from a smartphone with an OLED screen – it's always-on display. OLED screens can be more energy efficient than IPS, as the individual OLED pixels emit their own light and can be completely shut off to "display" true blacks. Thus, normally a phone's...
MotorAuthority

Apple reportedly plans to use iPhone to control vehicle functions

Apple is looking at ways to use an iPhone to control vehicle functions, Bloomberg reported Thursday. The tech giant wants its phones to access functions like the climate control, radio, speedometer, and seat controls, according to the report, which cited anonymous sources familiar with the matter. Known internally as "Ironheart," the project is still in its early stages, and would require coordination with automakers, the report noted.
siliconangle.com

Report: Apple developing iPhone-based platform for managing in-vehicle systems

Apple Inc. is developing a software platform that will enable users to adjust the settings of their cars’ in-vehicle systems via an iPhone, Bloomberg reported this morning. The platform is said to have been code-named “IronHeart” by the company’s engineers. IronHeart will complement Apple’s existing Car Play technology, which enables users to project apps from an iPhone to a vehicle’s built-in display. The company also offers a feature called Car Key as part of iOS 14 that allows users to unlock their vehicles with an iPhone or an Apple Watch.
Phone Arena

Patent application reveals that Apple is considering the production of a rollable iPhone

TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has such amazing sources inside Apple that he knows what the soup of the day will be in the Apple cafeteria for the second Tuesday in May. Kuo says that a foldable iPhone won't surface until 2024. If true, it shows that Apple is well behind Samsung when it comes to this growing category of the smartphone market. By the time the foldable iPhone is putting Apple fans into a frenzy, Samsung will have released the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6.
Macdaily News

How Apple’s iPhone 13 success could make you richer

Sales of Apple’s new iPhone 13 lineup have reportedly been stronger than that of even the strong-selling iPhone 12 family and the company has therefore been ramping up production. Harsh Chauhan for The Motley Fool:. Apple is reportedly reducing the production of older iPhone models in a bid to increase...
Truth About Cars

Report: Apple Wants iPhone to Have More Control Over Cars

Most of us have synced our phones to a vehicle to play music, unwittingly funneling personal information to the manufacturer in the process. But only an elite few have used their mobile device to digitally summon an automobile out of a garage or remotely tell it to pre-condition interior temperatures to the desired specification. However, that’s likely going to be the future and Apple would very much like to be leading the charge.
investing.com

iPhone Production Cuts May Weigh On Apple’s Key Holiday Quarter

(Bloomberg) -- A possible reduction in iPhone 13 production targets for 2021 could hurt Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL ).’s revenue for the key holiday quarter, analysts say. The likely cut to output goals, reported by Bloomberg just as U.S. markets closed Tuesday, may cause sales to miss projections in the October-December period, Bank of America Corp. analyst Wamsi Mohan said in a note.
futuresmag.com

Apple To Cut iPhone Production, Chinese Exports Accelerate & Transitory Is A Dirty Word

Each day on the European market opening Anthony Cheung and Amplify Trading gets you prepared for the trading day. Amplify Trading focuses on relevant macroeconomic insights, trade idea generation, and trader development for global macro futures and forex traders. You can follow the latest global macro trading updates from Amplify Trading on Twitter @AWMCheung.
