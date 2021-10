USD/JPY is fluctuating in a tight range above 114.00 on Monday. 10-year US T-bond yield is up more than 1%. Wall Street's main indexes look to open in the negative territory. Following last week's impressive rally, the USD/JPY pair stays relatively quiet on Monday and stays in a consolidation phase below the multi-year high it set at 114.47 on Friday. As of writing, the pair was up 0.1% on the day at 114.32.

MARKETS ・ 6 HOURS AGO