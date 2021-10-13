Track and Turf Repairs at “Finish Line,” Fields Expected to Reopen End of Week
First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice released an update on Tuesday announcing the effort to repair the storm-damaged stadium track and field is “nearly at the finish line.” She said that the Veterans Memorial Stadium track and turf field are expected to reopen on Friday, Oct. 15 after they had been closed to clean off mud and debris washed onto the surface during Tropical Storm Ida and replace the coconut husk infill that had been washed away.goodmorningwilton.com
