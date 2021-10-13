CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Saving this season after a devastating loss

By thejeffgeorgemullet
Stampede Blue
 5 days ago

Monday night was brutal, that loss summed up the Colts season so far quite nicely. They play brilliantly in stretches, but they also have the capacity to shoot themselves in the foot. All this said, there are twelve games to play…and the AFC South isn’t exactly a murderer’s row. The Colts can (and still should) contend for a playoff birth.

www.stampedeblue.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stampede Blue

Colts News: Colts seeking answers after Ravens’ epic comeback

INDIANAPOLIS — Matt Eberflus cycled through his rolodex of defensive calls during the fourth quarter Monday night, but nothing the Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator dialed up could slow down Baltimore. Where the Colts go from here hinges on how quickly they put Monday night behind them physically as well as...
NFL
Stampede Blue

Get off the ledge Colts fans. I think we found our guy at QB.

The loss last night was certainly a bitter one. The Colts blew a huge lead in a game where their QB played like an MVP. Injuries played a huge role last night. It’s hard to beat a team like Baltimore when you’re playing practice squad guys at corner. But there were good signs last night. The makeshift O. line looked better, and more cohesive. Paris Campbell finally contributed a bit more. Cox put a couple of good games together. Granson contributed a bit. The three RB’s, Taylor, Mack, and Hines are as good as it gets in this league. Pittman continues to impress. Pascal always contributes some. On defense, Buckner and Leonard always show up.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
Stampede Blue

Could Colts Kick the Tires on Reportedly Ex-Seahawks Starting CB Tre Flowers?

According to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, the Seattle Seahawks are releasing former starter Tre Flowers—which means it’s now worth wondering whether the increasingly cornerback-needy Indianapolis Colts should be interested in his suddenly available services:. Originally a 2018 5th round pick of the Seattle Seahawks, the 6’3”, 203 pound cornerback (with 33...
NFL
Stampede Blue

Tuesday Morning Awards: Week 5 @Ravens

MVP of the Game: Carson Wentz/Jonathan Taylor/Julian Blackmon. Carson Wentz had his best game as a Colt, going 25/35 for 402 yards and 2 scores. Wentz looked more like the MVP caliber quarterback and less like the mess he was last season. For all the bad that was in this last game, Colts fans have to acknowledge the positive that is Wentz starting to play like his former self. He will only get better with more practice and once the offense’s best players return from injury. As for Jonathan Taylor, the dude is just a beast. He’s inarguably a top-5 running back in the NFL right now. Yesterday Taylor had 16 touches for 169 yards and 2 scores, just an amazing primetime showing by JT. I really liked how Blackmon played yesterday, as the turnover forced in the redzone capped what was an impressive performance by the second-year safety.
NFL
Stampede Blue

Colts Fans and Stampede Blue Community Q&A - Week 6 ANSWERS

Colts fans and Stampede Blue readers can submit their Colts questions to have a chance of them being answered in our Q&A. Missed out this time? Don’t worry, you can get involved next time by submitting a question when the Q&A post goes up in the comments section, in the Twitter replies, or on the Facebook post comments.
NFL
Stampede Blue

Week 5: Colts Offense by the Numbers

Each week during the season, I will be walking through the data from the previous Colts game analyzing the numbers to form a sort of “what happened” narrative as well as comparing the Colts against all other teams in the league. For a glossary of the stats listed, reference Season Stats. Thanks to Pro Football Reference, NFL.com, Football Outsiders, and the nflFastR project for being awesome sources of weekly data.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Jets#American Football#The Afc South#Texans#Titans
Stampede Blue

NFL Power Rankings Week 6: Colts Back to Losing Ways

After grinding out their first win of the year, the Colts go back to their losing ways after being beaten in over time against the Ravens. The national media moved the Colts back down the power rankings board. A fourth loss on the season even after their first win looks to have further sunken the Colts season. Is this the Colts fans should be more used to expecting? Here is how the Colts stack up in the week 6 power rankings.
NFL
Stampede Blue

Colts Promote Safety Ibraheim Campbell, Defensive End Kameron Cline Ahead of MNF Matchup

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday that the team has promoted both safety Ibraheim Campbell and defensive end Kameron Cline from the team’s practice squad ahead of their primetime matchup against the Baltimore Ravens:. At 5’11, 201 pounds, Campbell has spent time on both the Colts practice squad and active...
NFL
Stampede Blue

Matchups to Watch Revisited: Week 5 @Ravens

Kemoko Turay/Al-Quadin Muhammad Vs. Ravens’ Tackles. Like every matchup with this Colts defense, this is a tale of two halves. The first half was impressive for a Colts’ defense that has been struggling a lot, and this was in large part due to Kemoko Turay and AQM winning their respective matchups against the Ravens’ tackles and forcing Lamar Jackson into some uncomfortable situations. Unfortunately, both the edge rushers looked gassed in the second half and overtime for chasing Lamar around for so long. Tyquan Lewis ended up playing considerably more snaps than Turay (59 to 31), and had his best game of the season, getting a lot of penetration in the running game and notching 1.5 sacks on LJ.
NFL
Stampede Blue

What We Learned: Colts vs. Ravens

Monday night’s loss to the Ravens is going to sit with the Indianapolis Colts for a long time not because they lost, but how they lost. A 22-3 3rd quarter lead evaporated in what felt like seconds for a team that had been playing about as well as anyone could’ve asked of them.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Stampede Blue

Colts Injury Report: 6 Starters Miss Practice Today

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Wednesday injury report for Week 6 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game. The Colts only did a walkthrough therefore the practice report is only an estimation of each players participation is there was a practice. Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship missed practice today...
NFL
Stampede Blue

Should Reich be on the Hot Seat?: Week 5 @Ravens

This is the article where I usually go over Reich’s best and worst decisions for each game, but after a heartbreaking loss like the one the Colts suffered yesterday, and such a poor start to the season, a deeper analysis is warranted and we have to start asking the question: Should Reich be on the hot seat?
NFL
Stampede Blue

Colts News: Carson Wentz takes another step forward, but focus remains on team

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz put in one of the best overall performances of his career in Monday night’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, registering single-game career-highs in passing yards, passer rating and yards-per-attempt. But t. The Colts squandered a 19-point second half lead to fall, 31-25, to the Baltimore...
NFL
Stampede Blue

AFC South Roundup: Week 5

The Titans took advantage of a Jaguars roster not only devoid of any blue-chip talent but also in the midst of a tumultous scandal with head coach Urban meyer, and easily dispatched the Jags with yet another loss. The injury-riddled Titans managed to shake off the unlikely loss against the New York Jets, and are firmly in the division lead with a 2-game advantage.
NFL
Stampede Blue

Colts QB Carson Wentz’s Stock is Clearly Ascending in Indianapolis

When it comes to quarterback Carson Wentz, it appears as though the Indianapolis Colts’ fanbase is somewhat divided—some think he’s an average starting NFL stopgap, while others truly believe that he can become the long-term answer at a critical position. What is clear though is that he’s coming off his...
NFL
Stampede Blue

Report: Chiefs Have ‘Looked Into’ Trading for Colts RB Marlon Mack

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Kansas City Chiefs have ‘looked into’ trading for recently made available former Indianapolis Colts’ 1,000+ yard rusher Marlon Mack:. “The feeling around Indianapolis is the Colts want to do right by running back Marlon Mack, who has requested a trade, but there is not...
NFL
Stampede Blue

Colts Injury Report: DE Kwity Paye Is A Full Participant

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Thursday injury report for Week 6 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game. Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship missed practice again today with a right hip injury. Blankenship is almost certain to miss this week and possibly even longer. Michael Badgley will more than likely be promoted from the practice squad to kick on Sunday.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy