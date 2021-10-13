Saving this season after a devastating loss

MVP of the Game: Carson Wentz/Jonathan Taylor/Julian Blackmon. Carson Wentz had his best game as a Colt, going 25/35 for 402 yards and 2 scores. Wentz looked more like the MVP caliber quarterback and less like the mess he was last season. For all the bad that was in this last game, Colts fans have to acknowledge the positive that is Wentz starting to play like his former self. He will only get better with more practice and once the offense’s best players return from injury. As for Jonathan Taylor, the dude is just a beast. He’s inarguably a top-5 running back in the NFL right now. Yesterday Taylor had 16 touches for 169 yards and 2 scores, just an amazing primetime showing by JT. I really liked how Blackmon played yesterday, as the turnover forced in the redzone capped what was an impressive performance by the second-year safety.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO