USD/JPY keeps well and sound a probable visit to the 114.20 level in the next weeks, commented FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “USD traded between 113.20 and 113.71 yesterday, narrower than our expected sideway-trading range of 113.10/113.75. USD traded on a firm note during early Asian hours as it rose above 113.80. Upward momentum has improved, albeit not by much and USD could rise but the major resistance at 114.20 is likely out of reach for today (minor resistance is at 114.00). Support is at 113.60 followed by 113.40.”

CURRENCIES ・ 15 HOURS AGO