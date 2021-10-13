CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Worth Watching: ‘Dopesick’ on Hulu, Harry Ambrose Back in ‘Sinner,’ a ‘Wonder’-filled ABC Lineup, Disney+ Goes ‘Beyond’

Fremont Tribune
 5 days ago

Hulu’s powerful limited-series docudrama Dopesick is a devastating look at how OxyContin was falsely marketed as a non-addictive pain treatment, fueling the opioid crisis. A fourth season of USA’s The Sinner brings Det. Harry Ambrose out of retirement for a disturbing new case. Cast members of the original The Wonder Years appear throughout ABC’s Wednesday comedies to promote the first-rate reimagining of the series with a Black family. Fans of R.L. Stine will want to check out a new Disney+ anthology, Just Beyond, inspired by Stine’s supernatural stories.

fremonttribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy star's absence explained in The Conners wedding episode

The Conners spoilers follow. The Conners aired a lovely episode last night (October 13) in the US, as Louise Goldufski became part of the family by marrying Dan Conner. But it wasn't all plain sailing, as a tornado threatened to completely derail the day. Thankfully, Jackie Harris stepped in and pronounced them husband and wife.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans Are Furious After Seeing a Shocking Scene Featuring Gibbs From Monday's Episode

Season 19 of NCIS premiered just in time for fall, but fans of the hit CBS drama are already on high alert waiting to hear the unfortunate news that Gibbs (Mark Harmon) is leaving. While the special agent in charge hasn’t officially said goodbye yet, Monday night’s episode is making folks think that the emotional moment is going to happen sooner than later.
TV SERIES
countryliving.com

'NCIS' Fans Declare They Will No Longer Watch the Show After Seeing the Way Mark Harmon Left

NCIS fans, Leroy Jethro Gibbs is moving on to the next chapter of his life and he’s not taking us with him. Since the premiere of season 19 in mid-September, folks have been on the edge of their seats. While the hit CBS drama is full of adrenaline-pumping action, many fans were awaiting the unfortunate news that Gibbs, played by actor Mark Harmon, was leaving. But now, that it’s come to fruition, viewers aren’t sure what to do with themselves.
TV SERIES
UPI News

'Grey's Anatomy': Scott Speedman returns as series regular

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Scott Speedman is returning to Grey's Anatomy. The 46-year-old actor surprised fans by reprising Dr. Nick Marsh in the Season 18 premiere Thursday. Speedman previously appeared in a Season 14 episode where Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) saved his kidney. The Season 18 premiere showed Meredith (Pompeo) visit Minnesota, where she ran into Nick (Speedman).
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Virginia State
State
Alabama State
Popculture

Controversial Netflix Show Coming Back for Final Episodes in November

Netflix is following through on the release of the rest of one of its more highly debated shows, Masters of the Universe: Revelation. The show's second (and final) part will release on Nov. 23, despite many fans being up in arms over Part 1. Masters of the Universe: Revelation serves as a mature follow-up to the 1980s children's fantasy series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. Part 1 drew backlash from some fans after hero He-Man/Prince Adam (Chris Wood) and villain Skeletor (Mark Hamill) were out of action for a majority of the episodes, with a focus being put on Teela (Sarah Michelle Gellar).
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Is Hulu’s Dopesick Based on a True Story?

‘Dopesick’ on Hulu explores the people and mechanisms behind an addiction crisis sparked by pharmaceutical drugs. The miniseries follows the introduction and rapid rise of a painkiller and how its manufacturers blatantly lie about its addictive effects to boost sales. Confidential discussions amongst the heads of the company at the center of the epidemic also show how they strategize to spread the drug all across the world.
ACCIDENTS
Popculture

Beloved ABC Show Is Finally Streaming on Hulu

For the first time since its debut back in 2009, the hit ABC crime-comedy-drama Castle is available for streaming. More than five years after the series concluded its eight-season run on the alphabet network, all 173 episodes of Castle are now available for streaming on Hulu, marking the first time the show has landed on a streaming platform. The Nathan Fillion-starring show officially arrived on Hulu on Wednesday, Oct. 6.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Lambert
Person
Lena Waithe
Person
Michael Keaton
KXLY

Worth Watching: Viva ‘CSI: Vegas,’ Disney Goes to the Stars and Profiles Dr. Fauci, ‘Tough as Nails,’ Netflix’s ‘Bad Sport’

CBS revives one of its most popular franchises as William Petersen and Jorja Fox return to CSI: Vegas. Disney+ presents two major documentaries, an immersive look at an astronaut’s life and, from National Geographic, a feature-length profile of Dr. Anthony Fauci. Tough as Nails returns to CBS as a Survivor reality companion. Netflix examines notorious sports scandals in the six-part Bad Sport docuseries.
TV & VIDEOS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

TV Talk: Michael Keaton talks Steelers and Hulu’s ‘Dopesick’

Trib Total Media TV writer Rob Owen offers a viewing tip for the coming week. It’s not just producers and casting directors who have been stuck in their thinking on what roles an actor can and should play. Audiences sometimes have the same blinders. Remember when Pittsburgh native Michael Keaton,...
FOOTBALL
Roanoke Times

Author Beth Macy's 'Dopesick' begins its Hulu run

There goes Barbara Mullins, pushing OxyContin and poor-mouthing drug addicts. Mullins, a member of the “editorial board of The Journal of Pain” as a moderator described her to townfolk assembled at a VFW hall, agreed that opioid abuse was growing, but that “it’s important to distinguish between abusers and legitimate pain patients who need these medicines.”
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madness#Abc Lineup#Beyond#Oxycontin#Dea
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Review: Hulu’s ‘Dopesick’ dives deep into America’s addiction to opioids

Depicting the damage opioids can inflict on individuals and communities is nothing new for television. Two Showtime series come to mind: “Nurse Jackie,” which spotlighted a pill-popping medical professional, and “American Rust,” the locally shot crime drama with a story set amid Western Pennsylvania’s opioid crisis. Rarely, though, does a...
TV & VIDEOS
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: Michael Keaton is at his best in Hulu’s epic drug drama ‘Dopesick’

An eight-hour drama about the ongoing opioid crisis and Big Pharma scandal, “Dopesick” bites off an awful lot. The action, covering multiple characters, ample outrage and endless corporate malfeasance, shuffles back and forth over a period of 10 years. The scramble can get confusing and distracting. Despite all that, “Dopesick”...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Dopesick Premieres, The Sinner Resets, and R.L. Stine Hits Disney+

Horror stories abound on television today, as Hulu’s Dopesick explores how one pharmaceutical companies triggered the worst drug epidemic in American history, The Sinner’s Bill Pullman tackles a new murder mystery, and Disney+ bows a new kid-friendly horror anthology inspired by the writings of R.L. Stine. Also today: Meghan Trainor...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
Washington Post

What to watch on Wednesday: ‘Dopesick’ on Hulu

Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Hulu) The Clan tells executives to watch them perform at a legendary club — but they aren’t actually booked. RZA must choose between long money and quick cash as the band struggles with finances. Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Disney Plus) Lahela tries to fit in and joins...
TV SHOWS
channelguidemag.com

Wednesday, Oct. 13: Harry Is Pulled into a New Tragedy in ‘The Sinner’ Season 4

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally. In Season 4, still reeling from the trauma of a previous case a year ago, the now-retired Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) travels to Hanover Island in northern Maine for a recuperative getaway with his partner, Sonya (Jessica Hecht). When an unexpected tragedy occurs involving the daughter of a prominent island family, Ambrose is recruited to help the investigation, only to be thrown into a case of mounting paranoia that will turn this sleepy tourist island — and Ambrose’s life — upside down.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Is Dopesick on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO Max, or Disney+?

‘Dopesick’ is a drama miniseries based on Beth Macy’s non-fiction book titled ‘Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America.’ Developed by Danny Strong (‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’), the show looks at the origins of the opioid crisis, which has now become a decades-long struggle that has impacted billions of lives.
TV & VIDEOS
kcrw.com

To create Hulu’s ‘Dopesick,’ Danny Strong fell down the Purdue Pharma rabbithole

In the new series “Dopesick,” which premieres on Hulu on October 13, Michael Keaton plays Samuel Finnix, a salt-of-the-earth country doctor in Appalachia. He’s initially skeptical when Billy, a sales rep for Purdue Pharma, offers samples of a new painkiller called OxyContin. Dr. Finnix is worried about pill abuse, but Billy, played by Will Poulter, assures him the drug is not addictive, and points out that the FDA even made a special label saying so.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy