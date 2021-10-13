Glenwood council holds American Rescue Plan workshop

(Glenwood) -- The city of Glenwood had preliminary discussions on how to spend COVID-19 relief dollars. In a special workshop session last week, the Glenwood City Council discussed potential uses or projects that the city could use American Rescue Plan Act dollars for. Glenwood City Administrator Angie Winquist says the city will receive just over $803,000 over two years, with half having already been received and the other half in 2022. Winquist says the council felt it was time to begin having discussions on how to spend the money.