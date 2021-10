DENVER (CBS4) – The criminals behind the theft of a Denver woman’s car are behind bars. A grand jury indicted a group of 11 men and women on 91 criminal counts related to organized crime. The group identifies itself as “The Sopranos.” “I thought to myself ‘I could have sworn I parked it right here.’ I start walking up and down the street looking and clicking the remote and no car,” said Nora Burns. “My neighbor said she saw my car at one o’clock in the afternoon.” (credit: CBS) Sometime between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on June 4, Burns’ car was stolen....

