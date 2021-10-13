CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Thompson agrees to settle unpaid traffic ticket, acknowledges violation

By Theo Keith
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - State Rep. John Thompson has paid $100 to settle his unpaid ticket stemming from a July 4 traffic stop in downtown St. Paul. Thompson, who faced having his driver's license suspended for failing to pay a $286 ticket for three months, accepted the settlement Wednesday during a legal hearing in Ramsey County. The terms required him to admit he was in violation of driving after suspension. He must avoid any driver's license violations for a year.

Bruce Johnson
4d ago

Wow. What a standup guy. Still fraudulently race for office while claiming Wisconsin residency for legal purposes. Resign.

