Suspect attacks man with saw after an argument about dog leash

A Salt Lake City man attacked another man with a power saw Tuesday night, according to police, after an argument over a dog leash. The victim told police that he and two female friends were walking his dog at about 11 p.m. near 300 East and 200 South when a 32-year-old man approached them, according to a probable cause statement. Police said the suspect “somehow got entangled with the dog leash,” and began arguing with the three dog walkers.