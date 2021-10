The Resident Evil series has been stirring up scares in homes around the world since 1996. The titles have given us some of the most recognizable characters and creatures in gaming, and have inspired live-action films, animated films, TV shows, merchandise, novels, comics, and even stage shows in Japan. Given their massive popularity, it’s hard to believe that Resident Evil 7: Biohazard was just announced to be the first game in the series to have officially surpassed 10 million units sold. Capcom didn’t offer a per-platform breakdown of the numbers, but regardless, this is quite an impressive figure. It also means that Resident Evil 7 is Capcom’s second best-selling game ever, after Monster Hunter World at 17.3 million copies sold.

