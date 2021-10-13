Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Just Wrapped Production On Its First Season

Every rule has its exception. Living in a media landscape where transparently unnecessary spin-offs, prequels, and remakes are saturating an already IP-obsessed marketplace can make it very easy to dismiss the vast majority that are fighting for your attention on a daily basis ... but sometimes, the potential of a given project is just too exciting to ignore. Many would agree that this happens to be the case with "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," the spin-off/prequel series that was born through constant viewer feedback and the fandom's seemingly universal embrace of Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, and Rebecca Romijn's guest roles in season 3 of "Star Trek: Discovery." The debut season of the new show has just completed filming and Paramount+ released a video to celebrate the occasion, which you can watch below.