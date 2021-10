That is one of the prevailing themes of the gallery’s sprawling exhibition of the works of dozens of women artists — that there are threads running through the works that bind them together. Sometimes those threads are thematic and aesthetic. Other times they’re quite direct, as one generation of artists mentors and teaches the generation coming up below them. The overall effect is to make an undeniable claim for the women in the exhibits as great artists, regardless of gender. But the political question then, is hot on its heels: why isn’t this great art, all part of the gallery’s collection, on view all the time?

