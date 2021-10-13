CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bambara prep ‘Love On My Mind’, touring with Nothing (listen to “Mythic Love”)

By Bill Pearis
Cover picture for the articleBambara have announced Love On My Mind, a six-song mini-LP that will be out February 25 via Wharf Cat. The core trio of Reid and Blaze Bateh and William Brookshire made the EP in NYC with vocal help from Bria Salmena (Orville Peck) and Drew Citron (Public Practice), plus horns from Jason Disu and Jeff Tobias (Sunwatchers).

La Luz expand tour, announce 2022 East Coast dates

LA LUZ - 2021/2021 TOUR DATES. Fri, OCT 29 - LEVITATION FESTIVAL 2021 - AUSTIN, TX. Sat, NOV 6 - HIPNOSIS 2021 - HUIXQUILUCAN DE DEGOLLADO, MEXICO. Fri, NOV 12 - DESERT DAZE FESTIVAL 2021 - PERRIS, CA. Sat, NOV 13 - REGENT THEATER DTLA - LOS ANGELES, CA. Sun,...
Imarhan announces new album ‘Aboogi’, share “Achinkad”

Tinariwen cohorts Imarhan have announced their third album, Aboogi, which will be out January 28 via City Slang. It's the band's first record since building their own studio in their hometown of Tamanrasset in Southern Algeria, and it features contributions from Sudanese singer Sulafa Elyas and Super Furry Animals’ Gruff Rhys, Tinariwen’s Abdallah Ag Alhousseyni and poet Mohamed Ag Itlale (aka Japonais). "'Aboogi' reflects the colors of Tamanrasset, what we experience in everyday life,” says bandleader Iyad Moussa Ben Abderahmane, also known as Sadam. “We give space to the wind and the natural energies, to the sun and the sand. We want to express their colors through music.”
Love On Tour

Harry Styles’ second tour in support of his album “Fine Line” began in Las Vegas in early September. This tour is called “Love on Tour,” as in contrast to “Live on Tour,” which was his first tour in 2018. The singer/actor announced months prior to the kickoff date, that the tour would resume after being postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. When he announced that he would be staying in the country rather than continuing on a world tour, international fans were immediately disappointed. We recognize that this decision was made for safety reasons, but we can’t help but completely sympathize with international fans. Along with announcing the downgrade from a world tour, Styles and his team added several extra dates to his tour schedule. This was an excellent opportunity for new fans to obtain tickets, and also for fans who had previously been unable to. These release dates quickly came, and tickets were sold out just minutes after they went on sale. Jenny Lewis of the indie rock band Rilo Kiley joins Styles on tour. Lewis has been, and will continue to be, Styles’ opening act.
Knocked Loose surprise-release new EP & film, ‘A Tear in the Fabric of Life’

We've teamed with Knocked Loose on an exclusive "translucent blood red" vinyl variant of their new EP, limited to 500. Get yours while they last. Knocked Loose have just surprise-released a new EP with an accompanying short film, A Tear in the Fabric of Life, the followup to their great 2019 album A Different Shade of Blue. The EP and film follows a story written by Knocked Loose frontman Bryan Garris, who says:
Amyl & The Sniffers playing one-off Brooklyn show in December

AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES. SUN 21 NOVEMBER - Sala Razzmatazz 2 Barcelona, Spain. MON 6 DECEMBER - Music Hall of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY, US. MON 20 JUNE - Estadio Wanda Metropolitano Madrid, Spain. Here are photos from a couple of Amyl & The Sniffers' previous NYC...
Angélique Kidjo playing shows, including Carnegie Hall & The Met in NYC

Angélique Kidjo released an excellent new album, Mother Nature, in June, which, as we wrote in our Notable Releases review, "swirls together Afrobeat, pop, reggae, hip hop, and more," and "straddles the line between Angélique's roots and current pop music in a natural way." She has some shows supporting the album coming up this fall and in 2022, including Burlington, Berkeley, NYC, Atlanta, Austin, and more, as well as dates in Europe and the UK. See all dates below.
Coldplay announce 2022 world tour with H.E.R.

Having recently played some very intimate shows, Coldplay have now announced a 2022 stadium world tour in support of their Max Martin-produced album Music of the Spheres, which comes out this week. The tour has support from H.E.R. on almost all dates, and it hits the NYC-area, Los Angeles, Chicago, DC, Mexico, London, Paris, Germany, Poland, Belgium, and more.
Pupil Slicer release new video, debut album ‘Mirrors’ now available on pink vinyl

Get the new, limited transparent pink vinyl pressing of Pupil Slicer's debut LP. UK mathcore trio Pupil Slicer have put out a new video for "Collective Unconscious" from their great debut album Mirrors, which came out earlier this year on Prosthetic Records (read our review). The video uses footage from the band's set at Knotfest's streaming festival Pulse of the Maggots, and vocalist/guitarist Katie Davies tells Knotfest about the meaning behind the song:
Gustaf discuss the influences behind debut album; catch them on tour w/ IDLES

Gustaf have been one of the hardest working, most fun live bands in Brooklyn's recent indie/DIY scene. Lydia Gammill is a magnetic frontperson, and her interaction with the rest of the band -- there's a lot of call-and-response singing -- and their danceable, post-punk-influenced style makes for an entertaining set. The band took their time in releasing a record, but their debut album, Audio Drag for Ego Slobs, is out now via Royal Mountain Records, and they're currently playing to big audiences as openers on IDLES' tour. The album does a good job of presenting their live show in a studio setting: the music has great snap, and Gammill manages to bring that wide-eyed on-stage electricity to her vocal performance. If you haven't checked out the album, you can listen below.
Modern Nature announce new album ‘Island of Noise’

Modern Nature m the group led by former Ultimate Painting singer/guitarist Jack Cooper, will be back with new album Island of Noise on November 19 via Bella Union. It's being released as a box set, with an alternate, instrumental version of the album titled Island of Silence, as well as a book featuring "the work of wide-ranging, non-musical artists that reinterpret, deconstruct or take inspiration from the 10 tracks on the record."
Coldplay tour 2022: How to get tickets for the Music of the Spheres world tour

Following on from the release of their ninth album, Music of the Spheres, Coldplay are set to embark on a global tour next year. The Music of the Spheres tour will see the British band perform in many countries across the world, including a number of dates in the UK.In 2019, frontman Chris Martin said that the band would not tour until they found an environmentally sustainable way of doing so.You can find a breakdown of the eco-friendly adjustments made for the forthcoming tour here.Coldplay’s 2022 tour kicks off in March with dates in Central America, followed by the US, before moving on to Europe.The band are playing a number of dates in the UK: three nights at London’s Wembley Stadium (12, 13 and 16 August) and Glasgow’s Hampden Park (23 August).Tickets will be on sale here from 10.00am on Friday 22 October.It is not yet known how much tickets will cost.Earlier this week, Martin announced that Coldplay will stop releasing new music after their 12th studio album. While that only leaves room for three more releases from the “Violet Hill” hitmakers, Martin stipulated that they could continue to perform live afterwards.
Colgate to Chicago: Harry Styles’ “Love on Tour”

It’s Sept. 25. Flags fly on stage as pop artist and fashion revolutionary Harry Styles enters the United Center in Chicago. On his circular platform with bandmates and microphones, he’s surrounded by a concentric community embracing their unique identities: gay pride, trans pride and black pride. Sitting feet from where they enter the stage, I’m surrounded by rainbows, blue-and-pink banners and flying text in bolded capitals: “BLACK LIVES MATTER.”
Purity Ring postpone tour to 2022 ++ Dawn Richard announces headlining dates

Purity Ring were already forced to reschedule their tour supporting their most recent album, 2020's womb, a few times. Most recently, it was scheduled to begin next week, but they have pushed it back again, this time to spring of 2022. "out of concern for the safety of our crew, our fans, ourselves and all our loved ones, we must postponed these tour dates once again," they write. "simply put, the pandemic is not yet over."
25 New Songs Out Today

SKATUNE NETWORK - SKALLOWEEN. Skatune Network (Jeremy Hunter of We Are The Union and JER) is getting in the spirit of spooky season with a new album of seasonally appropriate covers, mostly from movies but also all-time classics like "Monster Mash" and "Spooky Scary Skeletons," and the song that gives this album its title: The Skatalites' "Skalloween."
Mark Lanegan & Joe Cardamone discuss the inspirations behind ‘Dark Mark Vs Skeleton Joe’ album

Mark Lanegan and Joe Cardamone (The Icarus Line) have teamed up to explore their gothier sides on their debut album as Dark Mark Vs. Skeleton Joe, which goes from moody electro bangers to dreamy torch songs and lullabies. It's raw and immediate, and not quite like anything either have made before. “When you have done as much stuff as Joe and I," Mark says, "you have to constantly search for the different and challenging to keep yourself engaged." "
Royal Family Announces Arrival of Another Royal Baby

The British royal family just got a little bit larger thanks to the arrival of another royal baby! On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced that Princess Beatrice welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Beatrice gave birth on Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, the royal family confirmed, with the little bundle of joy arriving "at 23.42" weighing 6 pounds and 2 ounces.
A formidable Lulu has died

The American-born soprano Karan Armstrong has died at 79 in Marbella, Spain. Married to the hyperactive German opera director Götz Friedrich she enjoyed many leading roles in modern operas on the Continent and at Covent Garden. She was the first Lulu I ever saw, a dominant stage persona in Friedrich’s 1970s production, albeit lacking the delicate vocal qualities that others brought to the role.
A royal Pre-pregnancy wardrobe! Kate Middleton leads the charge

After 10 years and three children, the Duchess of Cambridge is still slipping into the same outfits she first wore at the start of her royal career. Kate Middleton, 39, dusted off an emerald Erdem coat first worn in 2014 for a visit to Kew Gardens with Prince William yesterday, pairing the statement piece with a short-sleeve fitted lime green jumper and wide-leg black trousers.
Horrific moment actor, 37, was crushed to death by part of the set during scene change at world-famous Bolshoi theatre in Moscow

This is the moment an actor performing at Russia's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed by a piece of the set while the audience looked on, thinking it was part of the act. Video shows a large backdrop being lowered on to the stage during a performance of 19th century opera Sadko on Saturday night as 37-year-old actor Yevgeny Kulesh got trapped underneath and crushed to death.
