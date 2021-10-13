CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Kid Laroi Hits The Studio With Tame Impala

By Tom Breihan
Stereogum
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe should’ve seen this coming. The Kid Laroi, the 18-year-old sing-rapper, arrived on the international scene last year after some mentorship from the late Juice WRLD. I called him “the sad-rap Silverchair” at the time. But now the Kid Laroi is threatening to become a full-on pop star. (That would make him, what, the sad-rap Kylie Minogue? The sad-rap Keith Urban?) Laroi has already landed a huge #1 hit with his Justin Bieber collab “Stay,” and he hasn’t even released his first full-length album yet. Now, the Kid Laroi is apparently making music with Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, which almost makes too much sense.

www.stereogum.com

highlandernews.org

The Kid Laroi: Putting ‘The Land Down Under’ on the map

Though it may be sad to see the end of an era, when looking at the music industry, it’s safe to say that many of the artists we grew up listening to are beginning to fade away as a new generation of artists begins to emerge. At the forefront of this major movement, The Kid Laroi has taken the world by storm, dropping various hit songs, whether he’s complaining about divas or asking his girl to stay.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Tame Impala Announce The Slow Rush Deluxe Edition, Share New Video: Watch

Tame Impala have announced a deluxe box set edition of The Slow Rush, comprising B-sides and remixes of the 2020 album. They’ve also shared one of those remixes, Lil Yachty’s remix of “Breathe Deeper.” The deluxe edition is due out February 18, 2022, via Interscope. Check out the video for “Breathe Deeper (Lil Yachty Remix)” below.
ROCK MUSIC
thebrag.com

Tame Impala team up with Lil Yachty on ‘Breathe Deeper’ remix

Ahead of the release of The Slow Rush Deluxe Box Set, Tame Impala have teamed up with Lil Yachty on a remix of ‘Breathe Deeper.’. Tame Impala have announced a new deluxe box edition set of their 2020 album, The Slow Rush. The group previewed the expanded tracklist with a new remix of ‘Breathe Deeper’ featuring Lil Yachty.
MUSIC
phoenixmag.com

Tame Impala, Foo Fighters Headline 2022 Innings Festival

Making his Valley debut last month at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Australian musician Kevin Parker – founder, lead singer and multi-instrumentalist mastermind behind psych-rock chart-topper Tame Impala – apologized to 15,000 ecstatic, live-music-starved attendees for not visiting Greater Phoenix earlier. “You’re, like, the best crowd we’ve ever played for,” he cooed.
GLENDALE, AZ
Rolling Stone

Tame Impala Previews ‘The Slow Rush Deluxe Box Set’ With Lil Yachty Remix

Tame Impala, Kevin Parker’s music project, has announced The Slow Rush Deluxe Box Set. It arrives on February 18th, 2022 via Interscope and is available for preorder. It features B-sides, remixes, and extended versions of songs from his 2020’s The Slow Rush. The physical version comes with two transparent red LPs, along with a 40-page booklet and a The Slow Rush 2050 calendar. Among the songs appearing on the set are the original and remix versions of the pre-album single “Patience”  and “Breathe Deeper (Lil Yachty Remix).” “It was so amazing to work with Kevin as I’ve been a big fan since high school so it was a pleasant surprise and honor to be a part of such an incredible song,” Lil Yachty said in a statement. Parker and his band are in the midst of their Rushium Trials tour. Their next date is October 31st at the Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco, which runs through November. Tame Impala are also set to play the recently announced Innings Festival at Arizona’s Tempe Beach and Tempe Arts Park on February 26th and 27th, 2022 along with Foo Fighters and St. Vincent.
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

Tame Impala Unveils 'The Slow Rush Box' Set With Unheard B-Sides & Remixes

Tame Impala has announced s deluxe box set for their 2020 album The Slow Rush. It will include extended mixes, two never before heard B-sides and a slew of remixes. The first of those new remixes is from Lil Yachty, who remixed the disco-like song “Breathe Deeper.” There are additional remixes from Four Tet, Blood Orange and Maurice Fulton.
MUSIC
Variety

Kid Laroi’s Abrupt Management Changes Explained as the Star Wanting ‘More Participation’

What was behind the Kid Laroi’s seemingly abrupt split from Scooter Braun’s SB Projects to join Adam Leber’s Rebel Management last month? A cover story in the new issue of Billboard sheds some light on a shift that shocked many in the music industry, given that it happened after less than four months with Braun and on the heels of a historic six-week run at No. 1 for “Stay,” a duet with another Braun client, Justin Bieber. According to the story — which quotes unnamed sources, with the Kid Laroi himself apparently not commenting on the matter — the 18-year-old Australian...
MUSIC
