The Kid Laroi Hits The Studio With Tame Impala
We should’ve seen this coming. The Kid Laroi, the 18-year-old sing-rapper, arrived on the international scene last year after some mentorship from the late Juice WRLD. I called him “the sad-rap Silverchair” at the time. But now the Kid Laroi is threatening to become a full-on pop star. (That would make him, what, the sad-rap Kylie Minogue? The sad-rap Keith Urban?) Laroi has already landed a huge #1 hit with his Justin Bieber collab “Stay,” and he hasn’t even released his first full-length album yet. Now, the Kid Laroi is apparently making music with Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, which almost makes too much sense.www.stereogum.com
