Gators News: Florida sports takes midweek hiatus

We have hit the midweek doldrums on this Wednesday, with no Gators sports currently in action until tomorrow. In the meantime, the Gator Nation gets geared up for a gridiron showdown in Baton Rouge this weekend while the track and field team released its 2022 schedule. Here is a look at the latest from the Orange and Blue.

Track and field

The track and field team announced their schedule for the 2022 campaign on Tuesday, featuring six indoor meets and several outdoor events including the annual Pepsi Florida Relays.

Around the Swamp

Pat Dooley reflects on Steve Spurrier’s dominance over the LSU Tigers: Florida is 33-31-3 lifetime against LSU. Without Spurrier, the Gators are 19-30-3.

Behind Enemy Lines: LSU Tigers Wire tells us how confident they are this weekend: To get the low-down on LSU, we talked with LSU Tigers Wire site editor Patrick Conn.

Injury update as the Gators prepare to take on the LSU Tigers: According to coach Dan Mullen, UF should have a boost this weekend.

Sixth-year Florida LB nominated for Comeback Player of the Year Award: Three players are selected as nominees for the award ten times during the season for a total of 30 nominees.

Here’s what Five Thirty Eight’s model says about Florida’s playoff chances: It gives Florida a less than 1% chance of winning the SEC and a 2% chance of making the playoff.

PHOTOS: New York Giants’ Kadarius Toney shows off his chops: Here is a look at some highlights from the rookie wide receiver’s first big game in the NFL.

PHOTOS: Highlights from Kyle Pitts’ breakout game in England: Here is a look at some highlights from Kyle Pitt’s first big NFL performance with Atlanta.

It's great to be a Florida Gator!

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.