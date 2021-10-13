CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Worth Watching: ‘Dopesick’ on Hulu, Harry Ambrose Back in ‘Sinner,’ a ‘Wonder’-filled ABC Lineup, Disney+ Goes ‘Beyond’

By Alarice Mccullough
NWI.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHulu’s powerful limited-series docudrama Dopesick is a devastating look at how OxyContin was falsely marketed as a non-addictive pain treatment, fueling the opioid crisis. A fourth season of USA’s The Sinner brings Det. Harry Ambrose out of retirement for a disturbing new case. Cast members of the original The Wonder Years appear throughout ABC’s Wednesday comedies to promote the first-rate reimagining of the series with a Black family. Fans of R.L. Stine will want to check out a new Disney+ anthology, Just Beyond, inspired by Stine’s supernatural stories.

www.nwitimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
countryliving.com

'NCIS' Fans Declare They Will No Longer Watch the Show After Seeing the Way Mark Harmon Left

NCIS fans, Leroy Jethro Gibbs is moving on to the next chapter of his life and he’s not taking us with him. Since the premiere of season 19 in mid-September, folks have been on the edge of their seats. While the hit CBS drama is full of adrenaline-pumping action, many fans were awaiting the unfortunate news that Gibbs, played by actor Mark Harmon, was leaving. But now, that it’s come to fruition, viewers aren’t sure what to do with themselves.
TV SERIES
UPI News

'Grey's Anatomy': Scott Speedman returns as series regular

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Scott Speedman is returning to Grey's Anatomy. The 46-year-old actor surprised fans by reprising Dr. Nick Marsh in the Season 18 premiere Thursday. Speedman previously appeared in a Season 14 episode where Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) saved his kidney. The Season 18 premiere showed Meredith (Pompeo) visit Minnesota, where she ran into Nick (Speedman).
TV SERIES
Popculture

Controversial Netflix Show Coming Back for Final Episodes in November

Netflix is following through on the release of the rest of one of its more highly debated shows, Masters of the Universe: Revelation. The show's second (and final) part will release on Nov. 23, despite many fans being up in arms over Part 1. Masters of the Universe: Revelation serves as a mature follow-up to the 1980s children's fantasy series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. Part 1 drew backlash from some fans after hero He-Man/Prince Adam (Chris Wood) and villain Skeletor (Mark Hamill) were out of action for a majority of the episodes, with a focus being put on Teela (Sarah Michelle Gellar).
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Is Hulu’s Dopesick Based on a True Story?

‘Dopesick’ on Hulu explores the people and mechanisms behind an addiction crisis sparked by pharmaceutical drugs. The miniseries follows the introduction and rapid rise of a painkiller and how its manufacturers blatantly lie about its addictive effects to boost sales. Confidential discussions amongst the heads of the company at the center of the epidemic also show how they strategize to spread the drug all across the world.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Virginia State
State
Alabama State
Popculture

Beloved ABC Show Is Finally Streaming on Hulu

For the first time since its debut back in 2009, the hit ABC crime-comedy-drama Castle is available for streaming. More than five years after the series concluded its eight-season run on the alphabet network, all 173 episodes of Castle are now available for streaming on Hulu, marking the first time the show has landed on a streaming platform. The Nathan Fillion-starring show officially arrived on Hulu on Wednesday, Oct. 6.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Keaton in Hulu’s ‘Dopesick’: TV Review

It’s important enough to understand the origins and realities of America’s opioid epidemic that I’m hesitant to wholly dismiss Hulu’s occasionally informative, less frequently entertaining new limited series Dopesick. Not everybody has the time to read books on the epidemic or watch in-depth documentaries like Alex Gibney’s The Crime of the Century or even to watch the myriad condemnations of Big Pharma on every comedy-news hybrid program now airing. So if the presence of cinema’s best Batman in a scripted series is what it’s going to take to open some eyes to a national crisis, then so be it. Still, despite...
TV & VIDEOS
arcamax.com

Atlanta actor on the rise: Saycon Sengbloh on ABC's 'The Wonder Years'

ATLANTA — The original beloved version of “The Wonder Years” debuted 33 years ago and ran six seasons, a warm nostalgia bath back to the late 1960s featuring fresh-faced suburban 12-year-old Kevin Arnold crushing on Winnie Cooper. ABC has brought the show back using the same time frame but focuses...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Lambert
Person
Lena Waithe
Person
Michael Keaton
KXLY

Worth Watching: Viva ‘CSI: Vegas,’ Disney Goes to the Stars and Profiles Dr. Fauci, ‘Tough as Nails,’ Netflix’s ‘Bad Sport’

CBS revives one of its most popular franchises as William Petersen and Jorja Fox return to CSI: Vegas. Disney+ presents two major documentaries, an immersive look at an astronaut’s life and, from National Geographic, a feature-length profile of Dr. Anthony Fauci. Tough as Nails returns to CBS as a Survivor reality companion. Netflix examines notorious sports scandals in the six-part Bad Sport docuseries.
TV & VIDEOS
channelguidemag.com

Wednesday, Oct. 13: Harry Is Pulled into a New Tragedy in ‘The Sinner’ Season 4

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally. In Season 4, still reeling from the trauma of a previous case a year ago, the now-retired Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) travels to Hanover Island in northern Maine for a recuperative getaway with his partner, Sonya (Jessica Hecht). When an unexpected tragedy occurs involving the daughter of a prominent island family, Ambrose is recruited to help the investigation, only to be thrown into a case of mounting paranoia that will turn this sleepy tourist island — and Ambrose’s life — upside down.
TV SERIES
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Review: Hulu’s ‘Dopesick’ dives deep into America’s addiction to opioids

Depicting the damage opioids can inflict on individuals and communities is nothing new for television. Two Showtime series come to mind: “Nurse Jackie,” which spotlighted a pill-popping medical professional, and “American Rust,” the locally shot crime drama with a story set amid Western Pennsylvania’s opioid crisis. Rarely, though, does a...
TV & VIDEOS
thecinemaholic.com

Is Dopesick on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO Max, or Disney+?

‘Dopesick’ is a drama miniseries based on Beth Macy’s non-fiction book titled ‘Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America.’ Developed by Danny Strong (‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’), the show looks at the origins of the opioid crisis, which has now become a decades-long struggle that has impacted billions of lives.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sinner#Abc Lineup#Beyond#Oxycontin#Dea
Primetimer

Dopesick: Who's Who in Hulu's New Opioid Epidemic Miniseries

Hulu's new miniseries Dopesick tells the tragic and urgent true story of how the introduction of OxyContin played a foundational role in America's opioid epidemic. Based on the novel Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America, the eight-episode series centers around a small-town doctor who was sold on the benefits of OxyContin as an effective pain reliever with a very low risk for addiction, the working-class community that was decimated when the drug turned out to be quite addictive, and the giant pharmaceutical company, Purdue Pharma, that cut corners, falsified claims, and pushed the drug through FDA approvals and into doctors' offices nationwide.
TV SERIES
Montgomery Advertiser

Action!: ABC's 'The Wonder Years' films in downtown Montgomery

Actors greeted locals and vintage cars wheeled into place along the street as ABC's new take on "The Wonder Years" filmed scenes Wednesday in downtown Montgomery. The show is set in 1968 Montgomery, but has filmed most of its episodes so far in the Atlanta area, which has better infrastructure to support an ongoing production. Still, executive producer and Montgomery native Saladin Patterson said he wanted to film here whenever possible to add authenticity.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Washington Post

What to watch on Wednesday: ‘Dopesick’ on Hulu

Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Hulu) The Clan tells executives to watch them perform at a legendary club — but they aren’t actually booked. RZA must choose between long money and quick cash as the band struggles with finances. Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Disney Plus) Lahela tries to fit in and joins...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
Disney
Distractify

Hulu's 'Dopesick' Is Billed as Drama — But Is it Really Fiction?

Based on journalist Beth Macy's 2018 book, Hulu's Dopesick takes a new look at the branding operation behind OxyContin, a painkiller whose withdrawal symptoms have been compared to that of heroin. Starring Peter Sarsgaard, Rosario Dawson, and more, the series delves into the morally corrupt machinations on which the pharmaceutical...
TV & VIDEOS
wrvo.org

Hulu's 'Dopesick' tells the chilling story of America's opioid crisis

In Hulu's Dopesick, Michael Keaton plays Sam Finnix as the kind of family doctor anyone would want taking care of them. Folksy and smart, he cares enough to stop by an elderly patient's home after work to make sure she's taken her medication. He's still treating adults he delivered as babies in a small Virginia mining town.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Dopesick Cast: Where You’ve Seen The Hulu Miniseries Actors Before

The new Hulu limited series Dopesick tells the tragic story of the American opioid crisis that has ravaged communities around the country since introduction of painkillers like Purdue Pharma’s OxyContin. Based on Beth Macy’s non-fiction book Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America, the series explores the impact supposedly safe pain medications have on people as told by various characters on essentially every side of the struggle. After watching the debut chapter in this unfortunate series of events you might be wondering where exactly you’ve seen the Dopesick cast before, including stars Michael Keaton, Rosario Dawson, Will Poulter and other members of the talented group of actors. Well, we’re here to break that down for you right here and now…
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy