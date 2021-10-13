Brusdar Graterol Went Out There and Threw Effortless Gas
The back end of the Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen is unfair. Dave Roberts has a buffet of options when a lead must be preserved or a deficit must grow smaller. Joe Kelly. Corey Knebel. Kenley Jansen. And Brusdar Graterol, who took the hill with a four-run lead in the sixth inning of last night's Game 4. With Buster Posey stepping into the box, the hard-throwing righty wanted to take control of the count and dialed up an absolutely absurd sinker.www.thebiglead.com
