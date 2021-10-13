Concurrent Use of Biphasic Cuirass Ventilation and Low-intensity Noninvasive Positive Pressure Ventilation
Ventilatory assistance with noninvasive positive pressure ventilation (NPPV) is common, however, it has limitations when dealing with disorders such as pneumothorax. As a kind of negative pressure ventilation, Biphasic Cuirass Ventilation (BCV) employs an external cuirass-style ventilator to assist both inspiration and expiration at varying cycle speeds and pressures. To some extent, BCV is more natural than positive-pressure ventilation and reduces the risk of barotrauma since it prevents a rise in airway pressure.www.physiciansweekly.com
