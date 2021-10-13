CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donna, TX

New Donna ISD superintendent announced

By Paola Cepeda
 4 days ago

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Donna Independent School District (ISD) has announced the district’s first woman superintendent.

The district’s Board of Trustees made the announcement that Angela Dominguez has been officially hired as the next Superintendent of Schools, during a regular board meeting.

Dominguez was selected from a nationwide pool of 28 applicants representing three
different states said a release.

“Some of my first priorities are to visit schools, meet our students and staff, and begin to gather feedback about how we can collectively support our students and families to recover from the impact of the
pandemic,” Dominguez said in a release. “

She also has 26 years of public education experience.

Dominguez is the first woman in Donna ISD history to serve as superintendent.

She will take on the role effective October 13.

