CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

On Paul Simon’s 80th birthday, his 7 most Jewish songs

By Seth Rogovoy
Forward
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Simon’s legacy is truly astonishing, in some ways unequalled in the rock era. No other singer-songwriter functioning at his level — almost shoulder to shoulder with Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen and Joni Mitchell — has enjoyed the combination of critical respect and commercial success that has been his steady companion since the mid-1960s, when, with his erstwhile singing partner, Art Garfunkel, he brought Dylan-style folk-rock poetry to the top of the pop charts. Simon’s string of solo albums in the 1970s spawned a plethora of hits, and with his landmark 1986 album, “Graceland,” he propelled “world music” into the pop stratosphere.

forward.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

The Beatles Reportedly Hated One Of Paul McCartney’s Songs

Even the biggest of artists have some flops. There is one Beatles song that Paul McCartney created called “Maxwell’s Silver Hammer” that the rest of the group absolutely hated, especially Ringo Starr. The song appears on their popular album Abbey Road. The Beatles loved to add different sounds while recording...
MUSIC
WGAU

Paul McCartney marks John Lennon’s birthday with sentimental photo

On what would have been John Lennon’s 81st birthday, Paul McCartney marked the occasion by posting a sentimental photo on Twitter. “Happy birthday thoughts for @johnlennon -- Paul,” McCartney tweeted Saturday morning. Lennon and McCartney formed the writing partnership for The Beatles, the rock ‘n’ roll band that took the...
MUSIC
Classic Rock Q107

Paul McCartney’s Deal With John Lennon Kept George Harrison ‘Out’

Paul McCartney reflected on what he’d taken from Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back documentary, saying it offered him a new perspective on John Lennon. The three-part work is built from material recorded as the band worked on its final studio project before splitting in 1970. George Harrison temporarily quit during the sessions, as his frustration about being overlooked as a songwriter boiled over. The moments are detailed in the documentary.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Art Garfunkel
Person
James Chaney
Person
Andrew Goodman
Person
Debbie Reynolds
Person
Leonard Cohen
Person
Paul Simon
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Carrie Fisher
Person
Joni Mitchell
Forward

On his 126th birthday, the secret Jewish history of Buster Keaton

Editor’s Note: Buster Keaton was born on this day in 1895. In honor of the 126th birthday of “The Great Stone Face, we look back on Keaton’s Jewish influences and collaborators. Had it not been for Erik Weisz, the Hungarian-born, Wisconsin-raised son of a rabbi, one of the most influential...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Paul Simon’s Bizarre 1962 Novelty Song ‘The Lone Teen Ranger’

Paul Simon turned 80 on Wednesday. The news caused his name to trend throughout the day on Twitter, where the platform helpfully explained that he “shot to fame in the 60s as half of the ‘Simon and Garfunkel’ duo.” “This is triggering,” Questlove wrote. “Come on now. Ya’ll could have just [written] ‘HAPPY 80TH PAUL SIMON!!!!!” This is triggering. Come on now. pic.twitter.com/LCjHJLvgSP — B.R.O.theR. ?uestion (@questlove) October 13, 2021 Questlove has a point. Paul Simon is a lot more than half of Simon & Garfunkel. Discounting their brief run in the Fifties as Tom & Jerry, Simon & Garfunkel represents just six years...
CELEBRITIES
kezi.com

Paul Simon Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of singer-songwriter Paul Simon. Father: Louis Simon, college professor and professional musician. Marriages: Edie Brickell (May 1992-present), Carrie Fisher (August 1983-July 1984, divorced), Peggy Harper (1969-1975, divorced) Children: with Edie Brickell: Gabriel Elijah, 1998; Lulu Belle, 1995; Adrian Edward, 1992; with Peggy Harper: Harper...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Happy Birthday Thom Yorke: Radiohead’s Top 10 Songs

Today (October 7), the great songwriter and Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke turns 53 years old, and to celebrate the falsetto-voiced, inventive artist, we thought we’d share our favorite 10 songs from Yorke’s British born band. Radiohead, which formed in 1985, burst onto the stage with its hit “Creep” in 1992—a...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Simon Garfunkel#Simon Schuster#Simon May#Jewish
94.5 KATS

Timmy’s 40th Birthday Tribute Song!

The best Birthday present I ever received was on my 21st Birthday. That was a rough year for me. My girlfriend had just dumped me 4 days before my birthday, and I had to work (at the radio station, back in the Timmy's Basement days). My friend Cyrstal heard me on the radio and decided to surprise me out of the blue. Went and bought a cake and brought it to me at the station. A really down night was perked right up because of a friend and a cake. The same cake pictured above, and yes my copy of Drew Carey's Dirty Jokes & Beer that I had just bought off Amazon (as a gift to myself).
MUSIC
Variety

The Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’ Deluxe Edition Brightens and Expands the Group’s Swan Song: Album Review

Fifty-one years later, how do we appraise “Let It Be,” the Beatles’ swan song, the document of their breakup, the one that the bandmembers themselves initially disliked so much that Paul McCartney took legal action and John Lennon dubbed it a salvage job from “the shittiest load of badly recorded shit — and with a lousy feeling to it — ever”? Of course, the men doth protest too much: The group’s high standards guaranteed that there is no such thing as a bad Beatles album, but “Let It Be” is far from their best work. Intended as a rough, back-to-the-roots “art...
ROCK MUSIC
Forward

They were the most important band of the 80s — even if they broke up a decade before

When I think of the 1980s, I think of The Velvet Underground. Sure, the band itself had ceased to exist in any meaningful way back in August 1970, when Lou Reed walked out and went home to Long Island following a legendary stand at Max’s Kansas City. And sure, there was little to no evidence of the VU’s sound and aesthetic anywhere to be found on the U.S. pop charts during the Reagan Years. But on the indie and college radio charts, the ones that really mattered to me and my friends, the influence of the Velvets was everywhere.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Religion
Stereogum

The 10 Best Paul Simon Songs

Fifty years ago, Paul Simon wondered how terribly strange he’d feel at 70. Today, after becoming one of the 20th century’s greatest songwriters, he turns 80. Happy birthday, Paul. Simon began his career as a teenage hitmaker with erstwhile partner Art Garfunkel. The two cut a track called “Hey, Little...
MUSIC
nationalblackguide.com

Brenda Alford's Birthday Celebration- Songs and The Stories Behind Them

Join us for a magical night of live music with Brenda Alford and her Quintet at the Sandrell Rivers Theater!. Ms. Alford is joined in this concert by Venezuelan pianist and album producer, Antulio Mora, the renowned bassist, Paul Shewchuk, the brilliant drummer, J.D. Anderson, and the great Jesse Jones, Jr. on saxophone.
MUSIC
riverbender.com

A funky Flea celebrates his birthday, his school's founding

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Flea had a funky birthday. So did the music school he co-founded that has become an LA institution. As the Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist turned 59 on Saturday, and his Silverlake Conservatory of Music turned 20, they celebrated with a joint party in the parking lot for the Los Angeles school that often serves as a de facto performance space for its faculty and students.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Giles Martin on Remixing and Expanding the Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’ — and What the Future Holds for Their Deluxe Editions

Giles Martin just couldn’t let “Let It Be” be — even though, as he has with each of the deluxe Beatles packages he’s worked on, he challenged himself to make sure a fresh mix and expanded boxed set had a raison d’etre. In this case, giving a more unified sound to a 1970 album that was all over the map in its original incarnation was reason enough to submit it to a remix. But above and beyond that, what Beatles fan hasn’t yearned to get high-quality versions of the famous outtakes — whether it was an hour-and-a-half’s worth or 52...
MUSIC
river1037.com

Paul Simon announces new audiobook “Miracle and Wonder: Conversations with Paul Simon”

Paul Simon marked his 80th birthday last week by announcing the new audiobook Miracle and Wonder: Conversations With Paul Simon. The five-hour audiobook is named after a line in the Graceland track “The Boy In the Bubble,” and features new music titled “Seven Psalms” — his first since 2018’s In the Blue Light. It also includes previously unreleased live studio versions of beloved songs from his catalogue like “The Sound of Silence” and “The Boxer.”
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy