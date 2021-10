In my article last week, I wrote about what the Philadelphia Eagles will need to do in order to turn this season around. One key was stealing two of the next three games against the Panthers, Bucs, and Raiders. After this past Sunday, it’s one down, one to go. In what looked like a game we had no chance to win throughout the entire first half, the Eagles came to life late in the game and defeated the Carolina Panthers 21-18. By no means was it a pretty win, but a W is a W. Our defense played great as Darius Slay came up with two picks, Steven Nelson came up with a huge late game pick, and Javon Hargrave continued to show why he’s been the Eagles best defensive player this season.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO