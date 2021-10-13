CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does Metoprolol Influence the Risk of Exacerbation in a High-risk COPD Patient Population?

 6 days ago

This prospective randomized study compares metoprolol to a placebo in terms of the risk of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations. In contrast to earlier observational studies, the findings indicated that patients with moderate to severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease who had no prior need for beta-blockers were at the same risk of exacerbation as the placebo group. The metoprolol group had a greater chance of exacerbation requiring mechanical ventilation.

