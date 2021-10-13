CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Does a 2-Day Course of Antibiotics Lower the Incidence of Ventilator-associated Pneumonia

 6 days ago

The purpose of this double-blind, randomized control trial was to see if a 2-day course of amoxicillin-clavulanate could reduce the incidence of early ventilator-associated pneumonia in patients undergoing targeted temperature management after an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest with an initial shockable rhythm. When compared to the placebo group, there was a...

contagionlive.com

Probiotics Do Not Aid Prevention of Ventilator-Assisted Pneumonia

Investigators found no significant difference among hospitalized patients in the ICU being administered probiotics vs placebo. The probiotic Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG produced no significant difference compared to placebo for critically-ill patients in terms of the prevention of ventilator-assisted pneumonia (VAP), according to a paper published in JAMA. Investigators from Canada...
HEALTH
MedPage Today

Two Factors Tied to Risk of Antibiotic Failure in Pneumonia Patients

Two factors, age and sex, were associated with a higher risk for antibiotic failure among clinically stable patients hospitalized with community-acquired pneumonia (CAP), a secondary analysis of a randomized trial suggested. Among nearly 300 CAP patients who were stable after 3 days of beta-lactams, the rate of treatment failure reached...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IBTimes

Blood Pressure Medication Recall 2021: Hypertension Drug Recalled Over Cancer Risks

In another recall over cancer-causing impurity levels, Lupin Pharmaceutical has recalled several batches of its Irbesartan tablets and Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets because N-nitrosoirbesartan – a substance that causes cancer - was found in levels above allowable specification limits. The drugmaker received four reports of illness from Irbesartan and zero...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
physiciansweekly.com

ECTRIMS: Reduced Covid-19 Response Seen in MS Patients on Some DMTs, Not Others

Treatment with S1P Modulators, anti-CD20 linked to poor IgG response. Among multiple sclerosis (MS) patients on disease-modifying therapies (DMTs), treatment with sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor modulators (S1P) and anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody therapies were associated with lower IgG immune response to vaccination against Covid-19 compared to treatment with other DMTs, researchers report. This...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Incidence#Antibiotics#Placebo
physiciansweekly.com

Colchicine In Patients

This study states that Inflammation plays a crucial role in clinical manifestations and complications of acute coronary syndromes (ACS). Colchicine, a commonly used treatment for gout, has recently emerged as a novel therapeutic option in cardiovascular medicine owing to its anti-inflammatory properties. We sought to determine the potential usefulness of colchicine treatment in patients with ACS.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Increase in Nuclear Cell-Free DNA is Associated with Major Adverse Events in Adult and Pediatric Heart Transplant Recipients.

By Steven D Zangwill,Shriprasad R Deshpande,Pippa M Simpson,Huan Ling Liang,Liyun Zhang,Mahua Dasgupta,Marc E Richmond,Steven J Kindel,David P Bichell,William T Mahle,Mark A Wigger,Jacob N Schroder,Kenneth R Knecht,Elfriede Pahl,Nunzio A Gaglianello,Paula E North,Aoy Tomita-Mitchell,Michael E Mitchell. Cell-free DNA is an emerging biomarker. While donor fraction may detect graft events in heart transplant...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Procalcitonin Differs in Children With Infection and Children With Disease Flares

Patients suffering from juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA) frequently exhibit signs and symptoms resembling a severe bacterial infection (SBI). Procalcitonin (PCT) is an increased biomarker in SBI. A comparative cohort research was carried out to investigate the hypothesis that PCT levels differed between active JIA, quiescent JIA, bacteremic patients, and healthy controls. From October 2016 to May 2018, children aged 6 months to 18 years were recruited from clinics at a musculoskeletal specialist hospital with (a) active untreated JIA, (b) quiescent JIA, or (c) healthy elective pre-surgical candidates. The International League of Associations for Rheumatology criteria were used to identify juvenile idiopathic arthritis. A previous study’s clinical data and blood samples that met the same criteria were included. During the same time span, many bacteremic patients were detected. Procalcitonin and other typical inflammatory markers were evaluated. Descriptive statistics as well as univariate logistic analysis were used. A total of 92 study participants were recruited. In bacteremic individuals, erythrocyte sedimentation rate, C-reactive protein (CRP), and PCT levels were all higher than in the other groups. The erythrocyte sedimentation rate and CRP exhibited large ranges that overlapped across groups; however, the PCT concentration was 0.15 g/mL or more in 1 of 59 JIA patients, but 0.15 g/mL or less in just 1 bacteremic patient.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Acute Respiratory Failure Due to Acute Exacerbation of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is the third-largest cause of mortality in the US. If you have COPD and experience an acute flare-up, your quality of life will suffer, and you’re more likely to die. In the critical care unit, medication and mechanical ventilation are used to treat acute exacerbations of COPD. When compared to invasive mechanical ventilation, noninvasive mechanical ventilation has significantly improved COPD results and reduced morbidity and death.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
