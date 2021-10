Fall- the perfect time to divide perennials in the South. Fall is a great time of the year to thin out perennials that grew over the summer season. In the lives of perennials, there comes a time when division is needed. The plant has gotten too dense for the area in which it lives and it is time to make more plants. These are often referred to as “pass-along plants” because they are easy to pass a division on to a friend.

GARDENING ・ 12 DAYS AGO