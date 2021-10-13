New Scam is Targeting Those Attempting to Validate Vaccine Status

If you need to get rid of "stuff" this method has shown a lot of success in the Hudson Valley. The next couple of weekends will most likely be the last of families holding garage sales at their houses. Before we know it, snow will be everywhere, and if you're anything like me and want nothing to do with holding a yard sale, you might want to try the "FREE SIGN" method to get rid of things you no longer want.

POLITICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO