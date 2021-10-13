PS Plus November 2021 Lineup Will Include Three Bonus PSVR Games
We're still a few weeks away from Sony revealing the free PlayStation Plus titles for the month of November 2021, but the firm has today confirmed it'll be including three bonus PSVR games in the lineup. This is to celebrate the headset's fifth anniversary, as confirmed over on the PlayStation Blog. While the post doesn't reveal which PSVR titles they'll be, more details will be shared during the usual PS Plus update towards the end of the month. The games will be offered alongside the usual single PS5 title and two PS4 experiences.www.pushsquare.com
