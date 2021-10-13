PS Plus November 2021 Lineup Will Include Three Bonus PSVR Games

Cast your mind back a year or so and you may remember Japanese streamers and YouTubers being some of the first in the world to see the PlayStation 5 console and selection of launch games in the flesh, and then post hands on videos about them. It was a fun little way of showing the system off, and now Sony is doing a similar sort of thing again this month under the "Play! Play! Play!" branding. It's a showcase with the likes of Elden Ring, Dragon Quest X Offline, and Horizon Forbidden West appearing.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO