Clippings: Terance Mann is re-upping for two more years in Los Angeles
A year ago, Terance Mann was getting spot minutes in the 2020 postseason, mostly seeing the court on defensive possessions to end quarters. Fast forward nine months, and Mann had shifted from point guard to the wing — and even center — during the postseason, supercharged the Clippers with his energy off the bench, and then dropped 39 points in a closeout game to help the Clippers advance to their first conference finals.www.clipsnation.com
Comments / 0