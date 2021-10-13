Clippings: Terance Mann is re-upping for two more years in Los Angeles

Something seems to be in the water in California. Up in Oakland, Jordan Poole, the third-year Warriors guard, is experiencing a bit of a boom in prospective promise. Through the NBA’s preseason so far, he’s putting up 23 points on 51.6 percent shooting — not to mention 40 percent from three — 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. And before you say “it’s only preseason,” note that while not everyone may be going 100 miles per hour, the competition is still robust. Against LeBron James and the Lakers on Tuesday, Poole dropped 18 points in 19 minutes. He was even better against the Lakers last Friday: 28 points in 25 minutes. He’s been a machine, and it feels as though he’s blossoming into one of the league’s most promising young players in real-time.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO