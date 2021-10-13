CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Clippings: Terance Mann is re-upping for two more years in Los Angeles

By Sabreena Merchant
clipsnation.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA year ago, Terance Mann was getting spot minutes in the 2020 postseason, mostly seeing the court on defensive possessions to end quarters. Fast forward nine months, and Mann had shifted from point guard to the wing — and even center — during the postseason, supercharged the Clippers with his energy off the bench, and then dropped 39 points in a closeout game to help the Clippers advance to their first conference finals.

www.clipsnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
AllClippers

Luka Doncic Trash Talks Terance Mann

Before Terance Mann played an official NBA game, the 48th overall pick in the 2019 draft proved he had no fear. In a pre-season game against the Dallas Mavericks in October of 2019, Mann went face to face with Luka Doncic after Luka took exception to him snatching the ball out of his hands following an offensive foul.
NBA
ABC7 Los Angeles

LA Clippers guard Terance Mann agrees to two-year, $22 million contract extension

Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann has agreed to a two-year, $22 million contract extension, ESPN's The Undefeated has learned. Mann averaged 7.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists last season primarily as a reserve for the Clippers, but offered a big lift in the postseason as they advanced to the Western Conference Finals after Kawhi Leonard was injured. Mann has two years paying $1.78 million and $1.9 million, respectively.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Dahntay Jones
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Candace Parker
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Terance Mann
arcamax.com

Clippers' rising star Terance Mann has learned quickly about fame

LOS ANGELES — Something was up, a key piece of information withheld, and Terance Mann suspected as much waiting in the hallway of a luxurious Beverly Hills hotel this month. The clues had added up. His mother, Daynia La-Force, had asked him to the hotel, which was reason by itself to go, but conspicuously little other reasoning was given. A man leading Mann to a guest's room asked the Clippers guard whether he knew what was on the other side. Before the door swung open his mother began taking video on her phone to record her oldest son's reaction to his early 25th birthday surprise.
NBA
NBA

Clippers sign swingman Terance Mann to extension

Terance Mann, who played a starring role in the LA Clippers reaching their first Western Conference finals in 2020-21, has signed an extension with the team. Per The Undefeated’s Marc Spears, Mann will soon sign a two-year, $22 million deal that will keep him with the Clippers through the 2024-25 season. The team officially announced the move on Tuesday afternoon, but did not release terms of the deal.
NBA
clipsnation.com

Los Angeles could be on its way to being Terance Mann’s world, with everyone else just living in it

Something seems to be in the water in California. Up in Oakland, Jordan Poole, the third-year Warriors guard, is experiencing a bit of a boom in prospective promise. Through the NBA’s preseason so far, he’s putting up 23 points on 51.6 percent shooting — not to mention 40 percent from three — 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. And before you say “it’s only preseason,” note that while not everyone may be going 100 miles per hour, the competition is still robust. Against LeBron James and the Lakers on Tuesday, Poole dropped 18 points in 19 minutes. He was even better against the Lakers last Friday: 28 points in 25 minutes. He’s been a machine, and it feels as though he’s blossoming into one of the league’s most promising young players in real-time.
NBA
FanSided

LA Clippers: Projecting future extension decisions after Terance Mann deal

It was brilliant of the LA Clippers to extend Terance Mann, especially at the price they did it. The Clippers have nailed some of these extensions lately. They locked in Paul George up through the 2024-2025, and re-signed Kawhi Leonard this offseason through 2023-2024 with a player option for the 2024-2025 season. Now we have Mann through 2024-2025, and are going to keep building this roster to contend by the time all three will be stars and on the court together.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clippers
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has become well-known for doings things his own way, but his latest controversy has crossed the line. The 29-year-old is reportedly unvaccinated against COVID-19, which puts him in jeopardy of missing significant time this upcoming NBA season. Due to a city-wide mandate, New York Knicks...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nets agree to 2 player trades with Rockets, Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers all made minor moves Tuesday night involving salary dumps and future draft picks. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets are acquiring Edmund Sumner and the Miami Heat’s 2025 second round pick from the Pacers. Once the deal is finalized, Woj reports the Nets will then waive Sumner, who’s already out for the season due to a knee injury.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Derek Fisher gets meme treatment after Candace Parker wins WNBA title with Sky

Candace Parker is a WNBA champion once again, and social media wasted no time in handing the L to Derek Fisher. Parker and the Chicago Sky clinched the WNBA title Sunday with an 80-74 win over the Phoenix Mercury. The former MVP Parker, in her first season with the Sky, made her presence felt in the Finals. She posted a 16-13-5-4 line in the clincher and even hit a clutch three late to put the game away.
BASKETBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy