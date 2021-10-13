Bearaby just relaunched its velvet weighted blanket in lush new fall colors

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you haven’t done so already, now is the time to drag those weighted blankets out of your closet — or even better, buy a new one! I didn’t officially hop aboard the weighted blanket train until earlier this year (after hogging the ones at my brother’s house), but I soon discovered that they’re so easy to love. That’s why when I got the opportunity to try a weighted blanket from Sunday Citizen, I jumped at the chance. Spoiler alert: the Bamboo Crystal Weighted Blanket is the newest addition to my ideal bedding layout. And with options to swap out for both hot and cold weather, it’s fit for snuggling all year round.

