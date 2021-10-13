Bearaby just relaunched its velvet weighted blanket in lush new fall colors
Bearaby’s weighted blankets have been soothing a lot of us before and during the pandemic — and looking great on our couches, beds and laps, thanks to their gorgeous shades and soft textures. We’ve talked about its Tree Napper before; the fact that it adds weight without heat is great for sleepers who run hot. It’s also the only blanket we can use in the summer, which makes Netflix nights as cozy as they are in the winter without making you super uncomfortable.www.cnn.com
Comments / 0