CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Bearaby just relaunched its velvet weighted blanket in lush new fall colors

By Krystin Arneson
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bearaby’s weighted blankets have been soothing a lot of us before and during the pandemic — and looking great on our couches, beds and laps, thanks to their gorgeous shades and soft textures. We’ve talked about its Tree Napper before; the fact that it adds weight without heat is great for sleepers who run hot. It’s also the only blanket we can use in the summer, which makes Netflix nights as cozy as they are in the winter without making you super uncomfortable.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Refinery29

Flat Shoes Are Back! Here Are 5 Styles We’re Wearing This Autumn

For some, the high heel is a tool of the patriarchy and a symbol of hypersexualisation. For others, it is simply a shoe that becomes uncomfortable five minutes into wearing it. Controversial reputation aside though, most fashion lovers can agree that the high heel is a feat of engineering. Coming in every colour, shape and style imaginable, heels are often regarded as the most imaginative footwear out there.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sapphire
Journal

Fall colors

New Ulm is starting to show its fall colors. Trees along the Cottonwood River have started changing for the season. The area around Junior Pioneer Park will be peak orange in time for the second weekend of Oktoberfest at the nearby Schell’s Brewery.
NEW ULM, MN
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Fall Colors Are Approaching Fast

As the leaves begin to change colors as fall progresses, there are peak times to see the leaves transitioning. According to the latest report from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for Dallas, Greene and Guthrie counties in central Iowa the landscape is now seeing more yellows from ash, elm and walnut trees while poison ivy, sumac and dogwood plants are red along roads and woodland areas.
GREENE, IA
Apartment Therapy

My New Favorite Weighted Blanket Is Filled With Gems (No, Really!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you haven’t done so already, now is the time to drag those weighted blankets out of your closet — or even better, buy a new one! I didn’t officially hop aboard the weighted blanket train until earlier this year (after hogging the ones at my brother’s house), but I soon discovered that they’re so easy to love. That’s why when I got the opportunity to try a weighted blanket from Sunday Citizen, I jumped at the chance. Spoiler alert: the Bamboo Crystal Weighted Blanket is the newest addition to my ideal bedding layout. And with options to swap out for both hot and cold weather, it’s fit for snuggling all year round.
LIFESTYLE
Florida Times-Union

12 cozy outdoor blankets that will keep you warm this fall

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. There’s so much to do during the fall, from apple and pumpkin picking to camping and bonfires on the beach. But no matter the activity, you have to come prepared, as the temperature tends to drop dramatically once the sun goes down. Fortunately, there are plenty of delightfully warm and cozy outdoor blankets that are perfect to bring along on all your autumn outings.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oceans#Fall Colors#Blankets#Velvet Napper
Mental_Floss

Gravity Makes One of the Best-Known Weighted Blankets—and Now Everything on the Site Is on Sale

Weighted blankets are extremely popular right now, especially among folks who struggle to get a good night's rest. This type of blanket, which is filled with glass beads, evenly distributes pressure around the body and can deliver a sensation that's similar to being swaddled or receiving a massage. If you’re wondering whether this kind of product could help you fall asleep and have been waiting for the right time to give it a go, you're in luck. Gravity, one of the most well-known makers of weighted blankets, is having a big sitewide sale right now.
SHOPPING
transylvaniatimes.com

Fall Colors Predicted To Be Good

With the official start of autumn here, leaf-looking season is right around the corner and two local professors are making their predictions for this year's fall colors. Brevard College professor Jennifer Frick-Rupert said she expects it to be a good year for leaf colors. "We had so much rain leading...
BREVARD, NC
AdWeek

The Story of Lush, the Brand That Put Color in Your Shower and Bombs in Your Bath

Look up the meaning of the word “lush,” and you’ll find definitions dealing with abundant vegetation, libidinous bed partners and a person who drinks too much. Which is reasonable enough. But say “lush” to millions of everyday consumers, and they’ll think of only one thing: the store that sells all that great-smelling soap. (More on these aromas a bit later.)
LIFESTYLE
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Fall colors Impressive this year

It seemed as if in the span of just one week in September the colors of fall showed up almost uniformly around Jackson Hole. The foliage in the mountains and canyons and around the valley all came together in unison with a brilliant display of yellow, orange and red. The last time I can recall a fall this spectacular was about 15 years ago, in late September and early October 2006.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Netflix
HuffingtonPost

Fall Coats That Are Like A Big, Warm Hug From A Blanket

It’s not quite chilly enough for a big puffer coat, and it’s too cold for a jean jacket. If you’ve hung out at enough tailgates or soccer games, you know the best way to bundle up in the fall is to wrap yourself in a big wool blanket ― and thankfully, some designers have made coats that emulate that same feeling (but also have pockets and fastenings, so you can actually walk around without it falling off your shoulders).
APPAREL
myrecipes.com

These Handmade Velvet Pumpkins Are The Perfect Way to Upgrade Your Fall Decor

As the temperature cools down and the crisp breeze moves the scent of your favorite fall meals through the air, there is so much joy to be found in decorating your home for the cozy season. Whether you go all out with gourds and pumpkins the moment the clock strikes midnight on October 1 or you simply replace your margarita-scented candle with an autumn leaves one, there's always an opportunity to invest in decor that not only looks good, but also lasts for years. That's why hundreds of Amazon shoppers are flocking to these Customizable Velvet Handmade Pumpkins.
SHOPPING
myrecipes.com

Le Creuset Just Dropped a Gorgeous New Color and It's Perfect for Fall

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Le Creuset is known for their high-quality, long-lasting products. While there's no question that their products perform well, it's also their gorgeous color options that make the brand stand out. Now, Le Creuset is adding another shade to their lineup with the release of the Chambray collection.
LIFESTYLE
Inverse

The 13 best men's fall jackets

If fall’s crisp, cool weather makes you want to be better about getting your daily steps in, you’ll be glad to know the target may actually be lower than you think. One study found that 7,000 steps (not 10,000) is enough mileage to reap serious health benefits. Now all you need is one of the best men’s fall jackets to keep you warm and comfortable in the process so you’re prepared to take the scenic route.
APPAREL
Tom's Guide

Mela Weighted Blanket review 2021

The Mela Weighted Blanket Original was a real hit for us during testing. It helped us feel calmer while relaxing, and to sleep better once we were in bed. It stayed in place on top of our covers, and we could double the blanket over to get a deeper hit of pressure therapy. We wish it came in more sizes and weights, but there's little else to fault. We'd recommend it for most adults, especially if you're stressed or suffering poor sleep due to restlessness.
LIFESTYLE
ETOnline.com

Best Chunky Blankets and Weighted Blankets for the Holidays

It's officially cozy season, folks! With temperatures dropping, seasons changing and the holidays upon us, it's finally time to swap out our lighter wardrobes in favor of some warmer styles and snuggle up inside -- if not with a significant other, then at least with a really great blanket. If...
LIFESTYLE
Apartment Therapy

Le Creuset Just Launched a Cool New Color That Might Be Its Most Stylish Yet

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Le Creuset new color launches are always exciting, especially since they only happen about once a season. The ultimate oven-to-table cookware brand always shows up with eye-catching shades to help you perfect those cooking and hosting skills. Following a super-spicy summer and a Mediterranean-inspired early fall release, Le Creuset just debuted a cool new blue that might be the iconic brand’s most stylish release yet. Meet: Chambray. Inspired by classic blue jeans, this versatile new hue works with almost any decor scheme and feels like a breath of fresh, fall air.
LIFESTYLE
Apartment Therapy

This Reader-Favorite Pottery Brand Just Released a New Color with a Historic Twist

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’re the sort of person who loves to set a moody, earthy table when the colder months set in, we’ve got an exciting announcement from one of our favorite pottery brands. Right on the heels of the recent re-launch of one of their best-selling glazes, Haand Pottery just announced the arrival of Terra, a two-tone colorway that features a dark brown-red porcelain exterior with a creamy, satin white interior. This new colorway was inspired by historic Roman pottery, and it’s the perfect earthy palette to showcase cozy fall meals. Currently, Terra is available in select pieces, including Haand’s slightly free-form Ripple collection and the more symmetrical Skali collection.
RECIPES
CNN

CNN

684K+
Followers
106K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy