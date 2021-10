Lewis County Commissioner Gary Stamper passed away last week in a Vancouver Hospital. Gary was a great person with a love for his family, his country, friends and animals. Gary lived life to the fullest, always making everything an adventure. When Gary called you he immediately started with, "How are you?" or "How are you my friend?" I don't think Gary ever met a stranger. Working with Gary these past few years has been fun, the world was a better place by Gary being in it. He will be missed by many of us!

LEWIS COUNTY, WA ・ 14 DAYS AGO