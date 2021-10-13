LARRY ONEAL BECKETT, 83, of Barboursville, WV, passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021. He was born June 3, 1938, in Huntington, a son of the late Lonnie “Pooch” and Thelma Childers Beckett. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Delores Childers; brothers, Tom, Darrell “Bub”, Frank and Ed Beckett; grandson, Eric Siegling; one great-grandson, Oakley Chapman; brother-in-law and sister -in-law, Boyce and Charlotte Thompson; sisters-in-law, Dorcas Shull and Delores Beckett; and his life long friend, Gary Gibson.