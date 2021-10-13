Arboretum to bring back open mic night

Saturday’s Three Dog Night concert was a lot like a class reunion. The classmates may have gotten older, but they still had plenty of spunk. Danny Hutton, the only remaining original member of the group, was even able to hit Journey-level notes during some of the songs. The band – now including David Morgan and Paul Kingary on vocals – only played cuts that had charted. While some were vaguely memorable, there were enough “Black and White,” “Never Been to Spain” and “Shambala” hits to keep the night interesting.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO