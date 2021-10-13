Arboretum to bring back open mic night

Downtown New Ulm was bustling inside and outside as a full-blown Oktoberfest drew German-American parade participants and viewers, live music lovers, and food and beverages Saturday. Beer sales on Center Street during the afternoon merriment was so lively, more beer had to be ordered. Saturday events began with the George Glotzbach Memorial Bicycle Ride in the German Park lower parking lot at 9 a.m. The free, 11-mile ride on all or part of the Bike Circle Route celebrated the renewal of the City of New Ulm Bicycle Friendly Bronze Level Designation by the League of American Bicyclists. The German American Parade began near Schonlau Park and the glockenspiel, continued down Minnesota Street to Center Street.
