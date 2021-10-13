CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arboretum to bring back open mic night

By David Thornton Jr.
Picayune Item
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Crosby Arboretum will host its “Music Under the Pines” open mic event on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 6-9 p.m. “Its been a real popular event and we’re real excited,” said Crosby Arboretum Director Patricia Drackett. The open mic event is an opportunity for members of the community to show...

