Wickedly Good Halloween Desserts That Your Ghosts and Goblins Will Want to Devour
Whether you're having a party or just want to have something to offer your kids at the end of a long night, the festive Halloween desserts in this gallery are creepy and clever. What's more, many of them, like the Halloween Cookies that you see here, are surprisingly easy to make. These cookies are made from a simple chocolate dough that gets cut into the shapes of bats and cats—it's the type of dessert you can make during a lull in trick-or-treaters arriving at your front door.www.marthastewart.com
Comments / 0