Scott Disick’s love life has been getting all sorts of complicated as of late. He has long been thought to still be holding a torch for the mother of his three kids, Kourtney Kardashian. And it seemed all but confirmed when Disick supposedly trashed Kardashian's new relationship with Travis Barker in a jealous rant to one of her exes recently. Disick’s own girlfriend, Amelia Hamlin, evidently broke up with him over the drama but, nevertheless, the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians wing man might just be ready to start dating again.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO