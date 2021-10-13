Lynch believes the 49ers will have Kittle at full strength by Week 9

Kittle (calf) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports. For the second week in a row, Kittle's lingering calf injury has kept him off the field for consecutive practices. In Week 4, he returned to the field Friday in a limited capacity and took a questionable tag into the weekend, but he was active in the 49ers' loss to the Seahawks and played 92 percent of the team's offensive snaps while finishing with four receptions for 40 yards on 10 targets. So long as he's able to turn in another limited showing this Friday, Kittle should have a good shot at suiting up Sunday in Arizona, even if the 49ers give him a designation for the contest. If cleared to play this weekend, Kittle will likely be catching passes from rookie Trey Lance, who appears on track to make his first career start with Jimmy Garoppolo (calf) missing a second straight practice Thursday.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO