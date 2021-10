There was disaster potential for the 49ers going into their Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals. After losing to the Seahawks 28-21 at Levi’s Stadium in Week 4, San Francisco appeared to once again be dealing with major injuries to key players. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hurt his calf and missed the second half, left tackle Trent Williams left the game early, and kicker Robbie Gould didn’t play. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Monday spoke with reporters and offered a more positive outlook on the 49ers’ injury situation than the one given immediately after the game.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO